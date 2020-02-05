German car sales crash because of new environmental regulations | money

Arteon vehicles from the German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen can be seen at a media presentation in Hanover on May 31, 2017. – Reuters photo

BERLIN, June 11 / PRNewswire / – According to official data, German car sales fell sharply in January. The entry into force of the new EU environmental regulations triggered a buying frenzy in the last months of 2019.

A total of 246,300 new cars came onto the road last month, a decrease of 7.3 percent compared to the previous year, according to the KBA traffic authority. This is the first drop in five months.

It comes after the late part of 2019 saw a surge in sales when dealers offered discounts to push more environmentally harmful models out of the house before January 1, 2020.

“After the fireworks in the fourth quarter of 2019, the hangover comes,” said EY analyst Peter Fuss.

He expected a month-long slump, “especially for vehicles with high CO2 emissions” like SUVs.

According to the new European Union legislation that came into force this year, automakers must average CO2 emissions below 95 grams per kilometer for their new vehicle fleets, or face heavy fines.

According to the KBA, the average CO2 emissions of new cars registered in Germany in January were 151.5 g / km, around 4.5 percent lower than in December.

The slightly lower CO2 footprint arises when customers increasingly opt for more environmentally friendly engines.

According to the KBA, sales of electric cars rose by 61 percent in January and that of plug-in hybrids by more than 300 percent.

With around 7,500 electrical and 8,600 plug-in hybrids sold, they currently make up only a fraction of the market with 6.5 percent.

According to Fuss, the trend is likely to intensify in the coming months, as more and more electric models come onto the market and climate awareness increases.

“The automakers will do everything they can to significantly increase sales of electric cars and plug-in hybrids – otherwise they risk fines and damage their reputation,” he said. – AFP

