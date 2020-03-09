German ISIS woman accused of sending a child to infantry camp

German Islamic State member Carla-Josephine S. began his trial this week on charges of placing one of his sons in a children’s camp for child soldiers led by the terrorist group in Syria.

The 32-year-old, who joined the radical Islamic terrorist group in Syria with her three children at the time, being 3, 6 and 7 years old, is currently facing allegations of exposing her children to risk of war traveling to the region.

His trial began in Düsseldorf Superior Regional Court earlier this week, as it was also noted that his youngest son died during a rocket attack in 2018, according to German tabloid Bild.

The Islamic State member told the court about her life, how she was raised by a single parent, married a Tunisian man and had three children. He also converted to Islam during this time and brought a full-face burqa, saying he wanted to leave Germany and move to Tunisia.

After the alleged domestic violence of her husband, the 32-year-old raised all her money and children and fled to Turkey, eventually to the Islamic State caliphate that extended to Syria and Iraq, where she worked as the driver of a female combat unit. .

He is also said to have reported his own son to the terrorist group’s religious police, when he expressed doubts about his radical Islamic ideology.

When the judge asked if her six-year-old son was carrying a Kalashnikov rifle, she replied, “I couldn’t help it,” and said that she advised her to wet the bed to get out. have. to go to the infantry camp, but said he wanted to attend.

Carla-Josephine S. is not the first German woman to be prosecuted for her activities as a member of the Islamic State.

Last year, Sarah O., 21, was accused of being a member of the group’s notorious morale police and of enslaving several Yazidi children with its Islamic State terrorist partner.

