German researchers develop first test for new virus from China

BERLIN – German researchers announced on Thursday that they have developed the first diagnostic test for a new virus that has appeared in central China.

The virus was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year. Since then, cases have been reported in Thailand and Japan. Dozens of people in China have contracted it, and one person with serious underlying illnesses has died.

Dr. Christian Drosten, director of the Institute of Virology at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, said that the test developed by his team would enable laboratories to reliably diagnose the so-called novel corona virus “in a very short time”.

The test protocol is provided by the World Health Organization, and laboratories can order a molecule from the German team to compare patient samples with a positive control, he said.

“We have just started getting orders and are now starting to release the molecule,” Drosten told The Associated Press.

So far, doctors could only perform a general virus test and then had to sequence and interpret the genome, according to Drosten. Large, well-equipped public laboratories can do this, but smaller laboratories would struggle, he added.

“We are more concerned about laboratories in countries where the transportation of samples is not so easy, or where staff are not properly trained or where a large number of patients need to be examined,” Drosten quoted the SARS epidemic or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in which hundreds of people died in 2002 and 2003.

Drosten, one of SARS’s co-discoverers, said the two viruses are so closely related that laboratories that have control samples for SARS can use them to diagnose the new virus, reducing the time required to run a functional test ,

