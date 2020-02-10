Germany became unsettled when the succession plan failed

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s successor said she would not run for the Prime Minister and drive the country into uncertainty as her longtime leader’s term in office is drawing to a close.

The success of Merkel protégé Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in a party leadership competition last year was seen as confirmation for the centrist chancellor, who has been in office for 15 years, and declares that she will not stand for re-election in 2021.

But Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, was struggling to assert her authority as the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democrats, which culminated in a political crisis last week when party representatives in eastern Thuringia contradicted their instructions and joined the right wing.

She announced that if a new prime minister candidate was elected, she would step down as party leader. This leaves Merkel’s legacy unsecured. It also opens the party and the country to leadership by political figures who want to steer it further to the right.

While no candidates have officially announced yet, the alleged leaders include two personalities who last challenged Kramp-Karrenbauer for the leadership position.

Friedrich Merz – who said last week he would quit BlackRock’s board of directors to focus on politics – and health minister Jens Spahn both say the party must take a tough line on immigration and with declining support for centrists and politicians the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is generally proceeding correctly.

Armin Laschet, the moderate head of state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, is also considered a potential candidate and would rather be in the form of Merkel.

“We are currently feeling strong centrifugal forces in our society and party,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer in a press conference. “We have to be stronger, stronger than today.”

She suggested that the separation of the chancellor and party leadership – with Merkel playing the leading role in removing the party presidency – had weakened the Christian Democrats. Kramp-Karrenbauer said she didn’t think that should happen again.

“It was the very first time in party history that the Chancellor stayed, but the leadership changed,” said Michael Meister, a Christian Democrat MP who added that the outcome was “difficult”.

Merkel moved quite late to cultivate a successor, and when she did so, she chose someone who had not yet been proven on a national stage. Kramp-Karrenbauer was head of state of Saarland, the second smallest state in Germany, before Merkel appointed her general secretary of the Christian Democratic Party in spring 2018, opened her party leadership position in December and appointed her German defense minister in July.

“Merkel was very successful in fending off challengers,” said Arndt Leiniger, political scientist at the Free University of Berlin. “But she pretty much failed in terms of a successor.”

He said there were “high hopes” for Kramp-Karrenbauer at first, but she quickly got into a controversy denouncing insulting transgender jokes about gender-neutral bathrooms.

The position of the German defense minister has long been considered a poisoned chalice, and post-war Germany shows a reserved attitude towards militarism and the armed forces, which are accused of inefficiency. Kramp-Karrenbauer was criticized in this job for announcing support for a safe zone in Syria without consultation.

However, her bigger problems came in her role as party leader. And the controversy in Thuringia last week marked the end of her journey to the firm.

She had instructed her party’s local branch to drop out of later rounds of elections for the Prime Minister’s Office to avoid any possibility of alignment with the AfD, according to Christian Democratic legislature Meister. But local representatives opposed their leadership. The Christian Democrats and the AfD finally supported the same candidate: Thomas Kemmerich of the Free Democrats.

The move was seen as a breach of the promises made by mainstream German parties not to work with the right, and a breach of post-war political consensus, leading to street demonstrations in German cities.

Although Kramp-Karrenbauer had traveled to the state capital to meet with regional party leaders, he could not convince them to hold a new round of elections.

Merkel, who had returned from a trip to South Africa, had to intervene to contain the crisis. She dismissed a minister for the region who had welcomed the elections, worked to avert a possible dissolution of her government coalition, and pressured Kemmerich to resign as prime minister, which he did.

As a result, the challenge was highlighted that German mainstream parties face when navigating a fragmented political environment in which coalitions are the norm, and at the same time swear that they are neither with the right-wing extremist party nor with the left-wing extremist party Die Linke to enter into a partnership.

Master, the Christian Democratic legislator, said his party needed an answer to the problem, “but the answer can only be to show that we are a democratic alternative.”

Working with parties that don’t strive for democracy is a redline, he said. “We saw what happened in Germany in the 1930s,” he said.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said that she will remain Minister of Defense, a decision that government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel “wholeheartedly supports.”

It remains to be seen whether the government coalition will stay in Germany and Merkel will hold out until her term in office.