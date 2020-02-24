[germany-carnival-crash:-vehicle-drives-into-crowd-in-volkmarsen]

Several individuals have been wounded after a car or truck drove into a group at a carnival procession in Germany, law enforcement mentioned.

Northern Hesse police stated a significant selection of police are at the scene in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles south-west of Berlin, and the driver was arrested.

Local media described at least a dozen injuries, like young children, but police could not immediately verify the details.

Police shut down the location around the crash to allow unexpected emergency crews to deal with the crash.

Police have urged folks not to spread “unconfirmed experiences” about the incident.

Visuals on social media display the emergency provider response though worried onlookers glimpse on.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with neighborhood licence plates and its hazard lights blinking on the pavement, whilst emergency crews walked by.

The crash arrived amid the top of Germany’s celebration of carnival, with the largest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

Many cities in western Germany cancelled their traditional carnival parades at shorter detect on Sunday due to the fact of inclement weather conditions.

The regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper claimed that witnesses explained the driver drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, but that it was not yet crystal clear whether he intentionally headed in the direction of the group.

Police say they have not acquired any studies of any deaths, and do not have a particular number of accidents but. They say it is also early to say what triggered the car to crash into the group.