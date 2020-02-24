germany-carnival-incident:-automobile-slams-into-group,-dozens-injured

VOLKSMARSEN, Germany — A man intentionally drove a motor vehicle into a crowd of people today at a Carnival parade in a little German town Monday, injuring dozens of individuals together with little ones, police reported.

The driver was arrested, but police couldn’t instantly offer aspects about the man’s motivations for crashing into the celebrations in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin.

“We are working on the assumption that it was a deliberate act,” police spokesman Henning Hinn mentioned, but extra that additional specifics of the driver’s motives were not yet acknowledged.

Hinn reported that “there have been a number of dozen injured, among the them some very seriously and sadly also small children.”

Some of the accidents were existence-threatening, he mentioned.

Crisis responders set up a makeshift clinic in a town pharmacy to deal with casualties with small injuries, the regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported. Witnesses mentioned the car drove close to a barrier blocking off website traffic from the parade, according to the paper.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with community license plates on a sidewalk, its front windshield badly smashed and hood dented, and its hazard lights blinking, when crisis crews walked by. Forensic gurus could be noticed using photos and measurements all around the crashed car, walking all around fragments of Carnival costumes that littered the ground.

The crash came amid the height of Germany’s celebration of Carnival, with the major parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

Volkmarsen, which has a population of seven,000, is east of Duesseldorf, close to Kassel.

Law enforcement in Western Hesse point out tweeted that all other Carnival parades in the state Monday had been finished after the crash as a precaution.

Law enforcement shut down the place to make it possible for crisis crews to offer with the crash. Police reported they could not straight away present additional particulars and urged persons not to unfold “unconfirmed studies.”