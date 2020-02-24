germany-carnival-incident:-car-slams-into-crowd,-a-number-of-hurt

VOLKSMARSEN, Germany — A motor vehicle slammed into a group at a Carnival procession in a German city on Monday, injuring a number of men and women, police reported. The driver was arrested, but a result in for the crash wasn’t presented.

Police instructed the dpa information agency that no deaths have been described in the crash in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin. Law enforcement stated they do not have a distinct selection of injuries still and they refused to release any details on the driver.

Law enforcement told dpa it wasn’t but distinct no matter if the driver had suffered some type of a health care challenge, if there was a mechanical difficulty with the vehicle or whether or not the auto was intentionally driven into the group.

Community media documented at minimum a dozen accidents, such as kids, but police couldn’t promptly validate the information.

Crisis responders set up a makeshift clinic in a town pharmacy to deal with casualties with minimal injuries, the regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper noted.Witnesses reported the motor vehicle drove about a barrier blocking off site visitors from the parade, but that it was not nevertheless apparent whether the driver deliberately headed towards the crowd, according to the paper.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with area license plates and its hazard lights blinking on a sidewalk, although emergency crews walked by. The crash occurred on the south side of the city, outside the house a grocery store.

The crash came amid the top of Germany’s celebration of Carnival, with the largest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

Volkmarsen, which has a inhabitants of 7,000, is east of Duesseldorf, in close proximity to Kassel.

Law enforcement in Western Hesse condition tweeted that all other Carnival parades in the point out Monday had been finished soon after the crash as a precaution.

Law enforcement shut down the space to make it possible for unexpected emergency crews to deal with the crash. Law enforcement claimed they could not quickly offer further aspects and urged folks not to spread “unconfirmed stories.”