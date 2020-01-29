Germany confirmed four coronavirus patients, including one of the first cases of transmission outside of China

MUNICH, GERMANY – According to health authorities, there are currently four confirmed cases of corona viruses in Germany in China, which are exclusively employees of a Bavarian company that was recently visited by a Chinese colleague.

The health ministry in the southern Bavaria region said in an evening statement that it had uncovered three other cases after a 33-year-old German man announced this earlier in the day.

“These patients are all employees of the company in the Starnberg district where the first person affected worked,” said the Ministry of Health.

The ministry added that 40 more employees of the auto parts maker Webasto were in “close contact” with the first patient and will be examined on Wednesday.

All four patients are in an isolation ward of a Munich hospital.

Germany’s first confirmed patient, the 33-year-old, fell ill after a training course held on January 21 by a Chinese guest colleague.

In contrast to other patients of the virus outbreak in Europe, the man contracted the disease without having been to China himself.

A spokeswoman for the Robert Koch Institute, the German center for disease prevention and control, told AFP that the German case was the first example of a “human-to-human transmission” outside of Asia.

Japan has also reported a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus strain without having traveled to China.

In Vietnam, a man from Wuhan is suspected of having infected his son, who has been living in Ho Chi Minh City for four months.

The Chinese, who held the training in Germany, “felt slowly sick on the flight home on January 23,” said Andreas Zapf, head of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety, at a press conference.

She immediately sought medical help upon her return and was confirmed to have been infected with the virus, which had spread rapidly in the past few weeks after it first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The woman recently visited her parents in the Wuhan region, Zapf said.

In a statement, the Webasto company said it stopped all business trips to and from China “for at least the next two weeks.”

The virus has so far killed over 100 people and infected more than 4,500 people in China.

Cases have also been reported in a number of other countries, including the United States, France, Australia and Japan.