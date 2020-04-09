Germany flies in the Small Farmers’ Market in COVID-19 Efforts

(BERLIN) – Two Eastern European planes arrived Thursday and Duesseldorf in extreme caution to protect the country from the new Coronavirus, according to a plan by the Germans to import tens of thousands of agricultural workers. the time.

Workers have only recently entered the country illegally after the outbreak of Coronavirus. This has caused a huge shortage in the workers there to gather asparagus, which has already grown, and planted some crops in the German fields, where 300,000 such workers were found last year.

Most come from eastern European countries such as Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Hungary, where wages are lower than those of Germany, which is Europe’s largest economy.

Under the new plan, staff will need to fly to the country in a controlled environment – to prevent infection by others on the road – and a medical examination will be made on arrival. They had to sit and work differently than the other two-week-old farmers, and wear protective gear.

Announcing the plan, Agriculture Minister Julia Kloecker said this was a “target-oriented” solution that would allow 40,000 workers in April, and another 40,000 in May. She said the hope was to find another 20,000 in two months between German employers, students or asylum seekers.

“This is important and good news for our farmers,” she said. “Because the harvest didn’t wait and the fields could not be delayed.”

Before then, workers interested in filing online and federal police had to verify their details. Farmers needing help register online with Eurowings, the airline has agreed to bring in staff, saying when and where they need it.

So far, 9,900 people have registered for April and another 4,300 for May.

From there the planes were set up to bring in groups, and the first group of workers, 530 people from Romania, arrived on Thursday in Duesseldorf and Berlin, Eurowings said. More flights are already scheduled to Duesseldorf, Karlsruhe, Leipzig, Nuremberg and Frankfurt.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.