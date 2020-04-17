Germany is cautiously advancing with the “manageable” workload of the coronavirus

The coronavirus epidemic in Germany has returned to being manageable as the number of patients who have recovered has been greater than the number of new infections every day this week, said the health minister on Friday.

Germany has the fifth highest COVID-19 case in the world – behind the United States, Spain, Italy and France – with almost 134,000, but its 3,868 deaths are lower than those countries thanks to early tests and depth.

“From today, the epidemic has become controllable and manageable again,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a press conference, adding that the health system “has never been swept up to now.”

Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, the federal agency responsible for disease control, said that the speed of reproduction or transmission of the virus in Germany has fallen below one, which means that a person with the virus it infects on average less than another.

“We now see that we are below one for the first time. We will see if this will remain stable … There may be new infections at any time,” Wieler said, stressing that too much emphasis should not be placed on the speed numbers. transmission.

“We have resisted a first wave very well, made through a joint effort by the company, but which can change at any time,” he told the press conference.

The use of the mask is encouraged

Underlining the caution of the authorities about the virus epidemic, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said: “We must develop a new normality that will accompany us for many months and probably in the next year”.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Germany would take small steps out of the block with the partial reopening of stores next week and schools from May 4th.

Visitors to a weekly market in Dresden wear protective masks to protect themselves from the spread of coronavirus disease. (Matthias Rietschel / Reuters)

The eastern state of Saxony said it was combining relaxation of blocking rules with an obligation for people to wear masks on public transport and in shops – the first German state to introduce this requirement.

Highlighting the impact of the pandemic on the German economy, which is the largest in Europe, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said it was “a more serious situation than anything else we experienced after the war.”

The president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, a medical research and regulatory body, told the press conference with Spahn that clinical trials of a vaccine would begin early in Germany. Four trials were already underway elsewhere, he added.

Some concerns about surveillance

A coronavirus contact tracking app would be ready to be downloaded and used by the Germans on their smartphones in 3-4 weeks, said Spahn.

Leaders of the German federal and state government said Wednesday that they will support the voluntary use of this app, when available, so that people can quickly learn when exposed to an infected person.

The developers are working hard on the app, which will use Bluetooth technology, to make sure that the data protection standards are “as perfect as possible,” said Spahn.

“In order for it to be really good, does it need more than three or four weeks of DEVELOPMENT? OR TRACKING? Rather than two weeks,” he added.

Canada calls for more people to help investigate coronavirus cases. 02:33

Sources familiar with the matter say that the Robert Koch Institute’s contact tracking app is already ready and under test, but its launch would be coordinated with Germany’s moves to facilitate movement restrictions.

The app would work on a technological platform, called Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP), which supports similar initiatives in other European countries, including Italy.

German authorities have been more cautious than some Asian countries in using digital technology to combat coronavirus, held back by strict data privacy laws in Europe and attentive to public skepticism about any surveillance that evokes the domination of the Nazi era. or communist.