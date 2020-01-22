Germany is launching raids on alleged fraud on Mitsubishi diesel emissions

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – The German public prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday that it was searching offices across the country as part of an investigation into alleged fraud involving diesel emissions from Mitsubishi vehicles.

The Frankfurt prosecutor said that she had initiated a fraud investigation against executives at an “international car company”, two international car suppliers and a car dealership.

Mitsubishi Motors has entered into a three-way alliance with Renault and Nissan. The group is one of the largest automakers in the world.

The public prosecutor announced that the investigation focused on Mitsubishi diesel vehicles with 1.6 and 2.2 liter engines, which received the highest German ratings for Euro 5 and Euro 6 depending on compliance with the emission standards.

“There is a suspicion that the engines are equipped with a so-called shutdown device,” which makes them appear less environmentally harmful in laboratory tests than on the road, “said the statement by the prosecutor.

A spokesman for Mitsubishi Motors in Japan confirmed Wednesday the raid against its German distributors and its European research and development facilities, which are also based in Japan.

“Mitsubishi Motors will of course work together and contribute to this investigation,” said the spokesman, declining to offer further information.

Regardless, Japanese auto parts maker Denso also admitted that German investigators visited their facilities.

“Investigators from German authorities visited our facilities in Germany and we work together as a witness,” said a spokesman, but declined to elaborate.

Police officers searched 10 commercial sites across Germany, including Hesse, Bavaria and Lower Saxony.

A spokesman for the German automotive supplier Continental confirmed that three of its locations were searched as part of the investigation.

The company is a “witness” and works with the probe without restriction, he added.

A spokesman for rival German automaker Bosch said they weren’t involved in the raids.

The Mitsubishi probe is the latest result of the “Dieselgate” scandal that broke out in 2015 when the Volkswagen Group admitted to installing software in 11 million vehicles worldwide to deceive pollution tests.

With the “shutdown devices”, the affected cars could emit up to 40 times more harmful nitrogen oxides than legally permitted.

The scandal has since cast a spell over a number of automakers, although Mitsubishi has previously avoided being drawn into the diesel controversy.

However, the Tokyo-based company admitted in 2016 to have faked fuel consumption tests for 25 years so that the cars looked more efficient than they were.

The raids are taking place at a sensitive time for Mitsubishi’s three-way alliance.

The global dominant auto company has been hit by a scandal since former boss Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan in 2018 for financial misconduct.

Ghosn made international headlines last month after he fled to Lebanon on bail – apparently because he was hiding in a large case for audio equipment in a private jet.

He denies the charges against him, claiming they were invented by disgruntled Nissan managers, hoping to block his plans for the automaker’s closer integration with Renault.

Ghosn has since claimed that the auto alliance was on the rocks, and last week forced Nissan to refuse reports that are working on secret plans to potentially dissolve the alliance.

The Dieselgate saga has so far cost the Volkswagen Group – which includes Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Seat – more than 30 billion euros in fines, compensation and buybacks.

The automotive supplier Bosch, who is accused of having supplied key components for Volkswagen’s defeat devices, has also paid fines of several hundred million euros in Germany and in the United States, but denies any wrongdoing.

The luxury car manufacturer Daimler also denies fraud, but agreed to pay the German authorities a fine of 870 million euros last year for the sale of vehicles that do not meet the legal emission limits.

