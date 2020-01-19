Germany organizes summit over Libya, wants to stop proxy fighting

Germany brought together the key players in Libya’s long-running civil war on Sunday, seeking to curb foreign military interference, solidify a ceasefire, and help resume a political process to stop the chaos in the North African nation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed leaders from 11 countries outside Libya, as well as the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League, at the top of the Chancellery in Berlin. Germany’s long-standing diplomatic drive is aimed at strengthening UN efforts to stop fighting in Libya.

Among those present were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The two most important rival leaders of Libya, Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and General Khalifa Hifter, also came to Berlin. Merkel and her foreign minister met both men in the chancellery before the summit began. They were not in a group photo at the start of the event and further details of their participation were not immediately available.

“We are here for an urgent and urgent reason: to stop Libya’s downward spiral,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the conference.

However, the chances of real progress were unclear. A ceasefire earlier this month by Russia and Turkey marked the first break in fighting in months, but the cease-fire has seen repeated violations.

Turkish leader refers to “reckless attacks” by General

The differences were fully visible before the meeting. On Sunday in Istanbul, Erdogan said that the world had not responded adequately to Hifter’s “reckless attacks” on the UN-recognized government of Sarraj.

“Hope that is flourishing again with the cease-fire and the Berlin summit should not be sacrificed to the ambitions of the traders of blood and chaos,” he said.

The two main rival leaders of Libya, Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, left, and General Khalifa Hifter, traveled to Berlin and met Merkel and her Foreign Minister before the summit. They were not part of a group photo taken at the start of the event and further details about their participation were not immediately available. (Michele Tantussi / Getty Images, Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty Images)

Erdogan met Putin in Berlin just before the summit. The Russian leader said: “we will sincerely strive for a solution to the conflict.”

Libya has fallen further into chaos since the expulsion and murder of its old dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. It is now divided into rival administrations, each supported by different countries: the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, led by Sarraj, and one in the east of the country, supported by the Hifter forces.

The Hifter forces have been on the offensive since April and are besieging Tripoli in an attempt to conquer the capital. Hifter’s forces are supported by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, while the Tripoli government turns to Turkey for troops and weapons.

2 important oil fields disabled

On Sunday, Libya’s National Oil Corporation said that guards under the command of the Hifter forces have closed off two major oil fields in the southwestern desert of the country, following the earlier closure of all eastern export terminals. Only offshore fields and a smaller facility will remain operational, the company said.

Germany’s priority is to try to get the external players who have an interest in the conflict on the same page, to stop the flow of weapons to Libya and to ensure that the cease-fire remains – creating room for UN-led efforts to restore a political process in Libya.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on the right, shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the conference on Libya in Berlin. (Turkish press service via the corresponding press)

“At the Libyan conference, the main thing is to see the arms embargo being complied with again – it was agreed in principle at UN level but unfortunately not complied with,” Merkel said.

Germany also wants to prevent the fighting in Libya from destabilizing the region further, possibly triggering new migration waves seeking security in Europe on the Mediterranean.

Agreement to respect truce, but no signature

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who met Hifter in Libya on Thursday, said the general promised to respect the ceasefire, although he had left Moscow days earlier without signing a draft ceasefire. Sarraj has signed the document.

UN chief Gutteres said it is time to “seize the momentum and strengthen the ceasefire.”

“We repeat our call to all those directly or indirectly involved in the conflict to do everything we can to support an effective termination of hostilities and silence the guns,” Guterres said in comments released by his office.

“Continued, flagrant violations of the arms embargo imposed by the Security Council must stop,” he said.

German officials have carefully kept expectations in check and have said that the conference can only be the beginning of a process towards peace.

Pope Francis offered his encouragement from the Vatican on Sunday.

“I very much hope that this summit, so important, is the start of a road to the end of violence and a negotiated solution that leads to peace and the desired stability,” said Francis on St. Peter’s Square.