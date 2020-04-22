Germany saw the need to learn the lessons of the corona outbreak

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to her Australian counterpart on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic, her spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding that establishing facts about the outbreak would help identify lessons for the future.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for support for an international investigation into the origins and prevalence of coronavirus pandemics and the response of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“At an appropriate time, it is necessary to examine each stage of the pandemic,” German spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

The new coronavirus, believed to appear in a market in the central city of Wuhan, was first reported by China to the WHO on December 31. WHO officials arrived in Wuhan on January 20, after the virus spread to three other countries.

It has since infected about 2.3 million people worldwide and killed nearly 160,000, according to Reuters calculations.

“We need to know what happened, what the results of the actions are and we need transparency,” said Seibert, stressing the need to work internationally.

“The German government is not planning any sanctions,” he added.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry has reiterated the German position that it supports WHO and wants to strengthen it. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)