Germany’s farewell to coal made difficult by new plant

Loading...

BERLIN / FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Germany’s plan to scrap coal as a power generation fuel unfortunately begins with the planned opening of a new plant that is expected to reduce greenhouse gas pollution for almost two decades.

The demonstrators are already preparing to disrupt the opening of Uniper SE’s Datteln-4 plant in June, and could make the energy company the latest hot spot in the increasingly fierce debate about fossil fuel, which still accounts for around a third of the electricity of the country.

The growing tension threatens to disrupt Chancellor Angela Merkel’s attempts to reach a consensus on a coal exit date in 2038 and widen the gap between industry and environmentalists.

Government officials and company executives will meet on Wednesday for another round of talks in Berlin to discuss compensation for the abandonment of coal. Uniper wants its plant to become one of the last coal-fired power plants in the country.

“It will be a separate goal for Uniper to open it,” said Dirk Jansen, an official from the environmental group BUND Friends of the Earth Germany.

The 1.5 billion euro Datteln-4 plant outside Dortmund in the heart of West German industry is already nine years too late and too expensive due to defects that delayed connection to the grid.

Climate activists do not buy the energy supplier’s arguments that the new facility is burning cleaner than older models that are scheduled to be decommissioned and want the facility to be closed before it is even operational.

In the year that a German industry and environmental expert committee recommended that the largest European economy no longer operate with coal, the talks focused on the compensation that the suppliers are asking for in return for the closure of plants. However, this could change as activist investors and funds put pressure on companies to reduce their emissions.

Uniper’s fifth largest shareholder, Blackrock Inc., raised approximately $ 7 trillion to a group of investors on Friday, urging the world’s largest issuers to change their minds. The inclusion of the world’s largest fund manager is an important milestone for the Climate Action 100 Plus group, which is committed to emission transparency and climate protection.

Uniper believes the plant is more efficient than existing coal-fired power plants and therefore more environmentally friendly, and is expected to be operational by 2038.

“The government agrees that it makes sense to turn on the most efficient system,” said Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of Uniper, in an interview in November. Despite the weak coal economy, the company said last year that Datteln-4 would “make a significant contribution to earnings once it runs”.

Others say the logic is flawed and raise questions as to whether Merkel’s government is serious about catching up on its failed climate targets.

The connection of the 1,100 megawatt system to the network would “undermine the credibility of the coal commission”, said Claudia Kemfert, professor of energy management at DIW in Berlin.

A Rheinische Post report last Wednesday said Uniper was planning to close all of its remaining coal-fired power plants or convert it to gas to open Datteln-4. The company is currently undertaking a gas conversion project at its plant in Scholven near Cologne. with the aim of generating electricity from gas by 2022.

However, the proposal would include the closure or conversion of a 747-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Wilhelmshaven’s North Sea port that went into operation in the mid-1970s, an official from the port’s homeland of Lower Saxony who asked not to identify as a plan is not yet complete.

The Federal Government approved EUR 40 billion last year for the four most important German coal regions in order to cushion the structural effects of plant closures. This finance facility could reduce Uniper’s costs to close its coal-fired power plants.

If Uniper reaches an agreement that allows opening dates-4, the matter is not settled. Luisa Neubauer, 23, Germany’s response to Swedish climate protester Greta Thunburg, called on Thursday for the Friday-for-the-future movement to target the facility and demand that the government shut it down to meet the challenge of fossil fuel operators in the increasingly environmentally conscious To underline Germany.

The German Greens also said they would try to check the status of the facility when it comes into government, a scenario that pollsters consider almost certain due to German coalition math.

“It cannot be that the German coal disposal is marked by the opening of one of the largest coal-fired power plants in Europe,” said the senior Green politician, Oliver Krischer.