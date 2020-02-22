[germany’s-scholz-urges-agreement-on-worldwide-bare-minimum-tax-now]



FILE Image: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Get together (SPD) speaks for the duration of an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

RIYADH (Reuters) – World monetary leaders ought to agree on a global minimum tax for companies now and politicians must not postpone an settlement for electoral factors, Germany’s Finance Minister claimed on Saturday at an worldwide tax meeting in the Saudi funds.

“We’re now in the year wherever we have to get selections. There is ample function that experienced been done in the earlier, we have proposals from the OECD in January and we will have a meeting in Berlin of the OECD on the question in July. So there is adequate planning for coming to the conclusion,” the minister, Olaf Scholz, added.

“So I assume minimum amount taxation (of firms) should really be done now … and practically just about every nation understands why there is a need to have for this,” Scholz claimed.

