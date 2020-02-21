[gerry-cinnamon-unveils-anthemic-new-one-‘where-we’re-going’-and-album-artwork]

Gerry Cinnamon has unveiled the artwork and a new single from his forthcoming album ‘The Bonny’.

The anthemic observe, ‘Where We’re Going’, follows the title monitor, ‘Dark Days’, ‘Sun Queen’ and ‘Canter’. You can hear to it below.

Speaking about the single, Cinnamon stated: “‘Where We’re Going’ I wrote a long time back at a dim time in my existence. People can attach their possess that means to it but truly it is about staying in a shit position with no way out, blended with a mild reminder to hold on to regardless of what wee dream you have. A combination of darkish stuff with some constructive truth.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OIfFJCfCiWg?feature=oembed" title="Gerry Cinnamon - Where We're Going (Official Audio)" width="696"></noscript>

“If you’re in a real shit scenario it can be close to impossible to see a optimistic consequence except you are either an idiot or a serial optimist. I really don’t want to contribute to the damaging shit in my creating, there’s more than sufficient of that going all over by now. If I write tracks about the terrible things I consider it is only well mannered to remind the listener of the true fact. That it does not matter where by you are at, it is in which you’re likely that issues. Put the graft in and greater times are inescapable. Easy.”

The singer-songwriter has also unveiled the artwork to ‘The Bonny’, which you can look at under, with the artist drawn to two legendary photographs of lifetime in the ‘60s and ‘70s for his alternating album addresses.

Credit history: Press

Talking about the artwork, Cinnamon stated: “It’s the distinction between the foreground and the track record that will get me. It’s the look in her eyes. Hypnotic. Look at the picture as a complete, it looks concrete and risky but she looks strong… resilient. There’s not quite a few items more powerful in this everyday living than a mother’s adore for her kid.

“‘The Bonny’ is just a metaphor for dreaming anything into existence and developing it greater for the folks you adore. If that image doesn’t capture what ‘The Bonny’ is about, I do not know what does. It tells a million stories.”

The comply with-up to his Top rated 20 2017 debut, ‘Erratic Cinematic’, will hit shelves on April 10, 2020.