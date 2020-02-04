Gervonta Davis arrested on battery charges for video recording incident with her baby mother – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLd26021df8c32def932a9a199242e99fc11%

Gervonta Davis reported to the police today in Coral Gables, Florida, after a physical fight recorded on video in which he and his son’s mother, Dretta, participated during the weekend in Miami.

Gervonta has been accused of domestic violence for simple aggression in the incident, according to CBS Miami.

The fight took place during the Super Bowl festivities on Saturday at a charity basketball game where Gervonta met Dretta.

The video showed that Gervonta grabbed Dretta by the neck and pulled her out of her chair before she was removed from the event.

You can watch the video below:

Gervonta referred to the Dretta incident in his Instagram story.

Gervonta denied having beaten her baby and acknowledged that she was aggressive against Dretta. You can see his message below:

The Coral Gables police issued a statement about the incident and shared the photo of Gervonta.

We will keep you informed of any updates in this case.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

