Gervonta Davis is involved in obvious physical arguments with his child’s mother, as footage seems to show the world champion aggressively grabbed a woman

Gervonta Davis defended himself after a video on social media showed the two-time world champion involved in an argument with a woman.

The “normal” WBA champion was caught on camera when he pulled a woman (who has since been identified as ex-girlfriend Dretta) by the collar from a Miami venue.

The 25-year-old, who has a 95.5% knockout ratio, could be seen picking her up before being aggressively led away from the charity basketball game before the SuperBowl.

Gervonta Davis visited Instagram to explain the Miami situation

According to TMZ, witnesses saw the two shouting at each other before things became physical.

Davis and Dretta share a son and the Baltimore South Paw racer went to Instagram to defend himself.

“I never hit her,” he wrote of his story. “Yes, I was aggressive and told her to go on … this is my child’s mother, otherwise I would never hurt her.

“Happy New Year … January was trassshhhh (sic)”

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

Davis approached Dretta at the game

Then he seemed to be grabbing the woman by the collar

Davis, who was referred to as “Mini Mike Tyson” for his tremendous performance in the ring, switched to lightweight after becoming world super featherweight champion.

The 23-0 star collaborates closely under the guidance of Floyd Mayweather and has scheduled a potential fight with Vasyl Lomachenko at £ 126 or £ 130, in which the Ukrainian holds the WBA Super, WBC and WBO titles.

Davis previously had assault charges for allegedly hitting a childhood friend in 2017, though they were dropped. Davis was also arrested in Washington DC a year later after being involved in what the police call a “fist fight” with another man.