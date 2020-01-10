Gervonta Davis threatens Floyd Mayweather, Jr. to kill & # 39; s Ex Yaya after arrest – News update

Loading...

% MINIFYHTML60adbbaf045435b31ef4834c218d70329%

% MINIFYHTML60adbbaf045435b31ef4834c218d703210%

Instagram

A few days before, the boxing champion and his rumored girlfriend were seen on video laughing and making jokes, despite being enthralled by the police.

Up News Info –

It seems that things don’t look so good in between Gervonta Davis and his lady Yaya rumors. Just a few days after a video of them seemed to have been arrested, the professional boxer left a threatening message to the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Yaya greeted his followers during Instagram Live when Gervonta became a member and said, “I’m killing you.” It is unclear why he left such comments, but people noticed that the Instagram model had clicked the Unfollow button on Gervonta’s profile. She became more interesting and also stopped following Ari FlectherGigi’s best friend.

<br />

% MINIFYHTML60adbbaf045435b31ef4834c218d703211%

% MINIFYHTML60adbbaf045435b31ef4834c218d703212%

For his information, shortly after his arrest, Gervonta generated rumors that he had had a relationship with Gigi after they had both published photos of himself taken almost simultaneously from the same place. Moreover, a video of Gigi recently appeared with a sexy dance with a bold outfit, while Gervonta was raining on her.

<br />

This reminded people that Gervonta could also go out with Gigi and that Yaya was upset, so she decided to stop following them both. However, this speculation has not yet been confirmed.

Gervonta and Yaya first caused dating rumors in October last year when they saw him celebrate with her. But the two-peso champion hurried to deny the rumors when he wrote on his Twitter account: “I’m not chasing a girl, I’m chasing my dream.” Later in December, however, the two received rumors about romance when they were caught hand in hand during a night out.

More recently, Gervonta and Yaya seemed to have problems with the law when they were away from home in Los Angeles. In some videos that appeared online, the sounds of the lovebirds were captured while being captivated by LAPD. Apparently, despite the arrest, both were in a good mood because they were seen in the video making jokes and laughing together.

It is still unclear what caused the arrest, but they have since been released.

% MINIFYHTML60adbbaf045435b31ef4834c218d703213%