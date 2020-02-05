Gervonta Davis was arrested and charged after quarreling with his child’s mother

Gervonta Davis was indicted by the police after a video of his child’s mother showed up on Saturday.

The “normal” WBA champion was caught on camera when he pulled a woman (who has since been identified as ex-girlfriend Dretta) by the collar from a charity basketball match.

Coral Gables Police

The Miami police issued a statement on Gervonta Davis

‘Tank’ handed over and was subsequently arrested and charged with simple battery / domestic violence.

Davis and Dretta share a son and the Baltimore South Paw racer first went to Instagram to defend himself.

“I never hit her,” he wrote of his story. “Yes, I was aggressive and told her to go on … this is my child’s mother, otherwise I would never hurt her.

“Happy New Year … January was trassshhhh (sic)”

A police statement said: “As a result of an ongoing investigation, following notification via social media and the victim, it was observed on February 1, 2020, that the subject shown above hit his former girlfriend who has a child together.

“The person listed below has turned over to the Coral Gables police detective responsible for the case.

“Today, the subject volunteered to the Coral Gables Police Department.

“Gervonta Bryant Davis, DOB 11/07/1994, is charged with simple battery / domestic violence and was transported to TGK for processing.”

TGK stands for Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center – a Miami prison.