Gerwyn Price becomes the first winner of the Belgian Darts Championship | Darts news

Price continued its impressive start until 2020

Gerwyn Price became the inaugural winner of the Belgian Darts Championship in Hasselt on Sunday, defeating Michael Smith 8-3 in the final.

The price in form averaged more than 100 in three of its five games in two days at Expo Hasselt, as Welsh No. 1 claimed its third European Circuit title on St. David’s Day.

With the final level at 2-2, the world price number 3 won five consecutive tranches to take full control of the contest before reaching its favorite double top to get its eleventh title in the PDC ranking and the maximum prize of £ 25,000.

The only undefeated player in the 2020 Premier League, Price is now also the only player with two PDC qualifying titles in his name for the year.

“The audience was fantastic all weekend, I appreciate all of them,” said Price, who won his first 2020 title seven days earlier.

“I think my payments this weekend kept me in the games.

“I hit some major punches when I needed them most to change the way some games were going.”

“I think I played quite well throughout the tournament and I hope to keep this form in the Premier League and the UK Open next week.”

I hope to keep this form in the Premier League and the UK Open next week.

On Sunday, the £ 140,000 event reached its climax, with the last 16 in the afternoon session, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final of the night.

Having bleached Jamie Hughes with an average of 105.93 in the last 16, Price defeated Mensur Suljovic 6-2 before recovering 3-0 to beat Dirk van Duijvenbode 7-4.

The improvement of the Dutchman Van Duijvenbode involved and entertained the Belgian crowd throughout the weekend while a series of sparkling exhibitions saw him reach his first semifinal of the European Circuit.

Meanwhile, Michael van Gerwen’s wait for a first 2020 PDC title continues after he lost a decisive leg to Smith in the past 16.

The European Tour will return with the European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, Germany, during the weekend of March 20-22.

Premier League darts live March 5, 2020, 7: 00 pm Live

Results of the Belgian Darts Championship

Third round

Michael Smith 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Mervyn King 6-3 Martijn Kleermaker

Peter Wright 6-3 Danny Noppert

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Rob Cross

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 James Wade

Gerwyn Price 6-0 Jamie Hughes

Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Steve West

Afternoon session

Quarter finals

Michael Smith 6-1 Mervyn King

Peter Wright 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Mensur Suljovic

Semifinals

Michael Smith 7-5 Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price 7-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Final

Gerwyn 8-3 Michael Smith price

