Gerwyn Price brims with confidence after flying to 2020 | Darts news

Gerwyn Price has been in the shape of his life in recent months.

When contemplating the player of world forms at this time, it is difficult to look beyond Gerwyn Price.

The Iceman has broken into the 2020 season with a vertiginous start. Upon reaching three finals in the five events of the Players Championship he entered (winning a title), he also picked up the silverware on the Euro Tour at the Belgian Darts Championship on Sunday.

Add the fact that he is the only player who remains undefeated in the Premier League, and paints the whole picture for the Welshman.

“I’m playing well, I’m full of confidence,” he said.

“I just enjoy playing darts. That’s the main thing. I had a good year last year and I reached the semifinals of the World Cup, which I had never done before.”

The titles keep coming by price

“So it was a good year for me last year, and it probably prepared me for this year.”

“Everything I had to face during the 12 months, and to do what I did, I probably had the best year I’ve had to date. So it was good for me.”

“I have a good life at home, a good family around me, good support around me and I hope it will help me for what the year will hold for me.”

I’m full of confidence Price is not afraid to play with anyone right now

In Dublin last Thursday, he won his first Premier League victory after a series of three draws, and did so with some style by knocking out world champion Peter Wright 7-1.

“It’s nice to get a victory now, launch my campaign,” he continued. “I felt like I hadn’t been in the tournament until (Dublin), and Peter didn’t play well, but I’m happy with that.”

“Peter was out of his game and slipped towards the end. But I just wanted to get over the winning line. I’m playing well, I don’t stop too much on that, I will practice, I’ll keep track of my game.

“I was sure I would win if Peter played well or not. But I know that Peter is number two in the world, but I’m not number three for no reason.”

Everything about (Peter Wright) simply lacked energy … Gerwyn Price simply moved on. He did not wait for him to return to the game and Peter Wright’s game began. He got it and dusted. Now he has risen to third place, while if he had won 7-5, he would still have been in sixth place. So he did a great job.

1: 31 Mardle reviews the conversation points of Night Four of the Premier League in Dublin Mardle reviews the conversation points of Night Four of the Premier League in Dublin

“I know what I have in the tank,” Price continued. “I know how well I am playing this year, and I am happy, among the top three in the world, and we are probably the three of us (Price, Wright and Michael van Gerwen) leading the way right now.”

“I can get to O2 this year and I hope to give it a good chance.”

“The draws cost me (last year). This year I have already had three draws, they could come back and bite me again, but I hope not, I hope to move on with this victory now and perform a little better next week and pick up others two points “.

Night five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter Rob cross vs Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price vs Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gary Anderson vs Luke Humphries Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

The next for the Welshman is Glen Durrant in Exeter, and a victory would propel him further up the table.

“It took me until week four to get a victory, and I finally got it now. I am in five points, and it looks good that I will not be expelled in the cut. That is the main objective, so hopefully try to enter the first four. ” he smiled.

“I hope to keep this form in the Premier League and the UK Open next week.”

