get-a-cut-price-on-kids’-clothes-at-these-spring-2020-consignment-profits-in-center-tennessee

Jan. 31, 2020

If you are a dad or mum or grandparent hunting to buy toys, dresses and equipment for the youngsters in your life, seasonal consignment revenue are a excellent guess.

These pop-up gross sales, where consignors offer you a big assortment of gently used merchandise for a fraction of the authentic price tag, are the way to go if you are searching for home furniture, apparel, swim components, Easter apparel, riding toys, game titles, books — you name it.

Some gross sales are a working day or two and some others as very long as a 7 days, but my guidance is that the finest range is at the commencing of the sale and the most effective selling prices to the end, when lots of of the income mark practically almost everything 50 percent off.

Here are 12 spring consignment sales to test out in the coming months.

Encores South

Encores and More South’s 500 consignor children’s sale is Feb. 29-March 8 in the very same site. Information: encoresconsignment.com

Kidz Klozet

The Kidz Klozet sale runs Feb. 19-22 in the UAW Banquet Corridor, 125 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, driving Food items Lion. This is their 15th anniversary sale and they have more than 300 consignors. Details: thekidzklozet.com

Brentwood Methodist

Brentwood United Methodist Church will have its sale Feb. 28-29 at the church, 309 Franklin Street in Brentwood. Particulars: 615-373-3663 or bumckidsale.net

Otter Creek Church

The kids consignment sale at Otter Creek Church is set for Feb. 28-29 at the church, 409 Franklin Road in Brentwood. Details: ottercreeksale.com

Floods of Duds

This sale runs March four-6 and is a fundraiser for the children’s ministries at Hendersonville United Methodist Church in Hendersonville, at 217 E. Main St. The pretty much 20-year-outdated sale normally has about 300 consignors. Facts: floodsofduds.com

Brenthaven Consignment

Brenthaven Consignment Sale is March five-seven at Brenthaven Church, 516 Franklin Road in Brentwood. This sale has about 50 consignors. In addition to the children’s item, the sale accepts electronics, films and some home goods, moreover some grownup business enterprise apparel and spring official dress in. Proceeds go to the church’s kids and youth ministries.

Details: myconsignmentsale.com/index.php?SaleName=brenthaven

Minimal Sprouts

The spring/summer months Little Sprouts upscale consignment sale is March six-7 at Gateway Local community Church, 584 Franklin Street in Franklin. Facts: littlesproutssale.com

Matilda Jane

The spring “Tilda Jane” community sale is eight a.m. to 4 p.m March seven at Cool Springs Embassy Suites, 820 Crescent Heart in Franklin. This is a sale of hundreds of pieces of the brand Matilda Jane at appealing prices. Facts: www.tildajaneconsignmentsale.com, facebook.com/mjconsignment, or phone sale organizer Ginny Phillips at 901-275-0146

Hooked on Consignment

Hooked on Consignment’s spring sale, with 50,000 products, is March seven-11 at 3216 Very long Hollow Pike in Hendersonville. Particulars: hookedonconsignment.com

Consign and Co.

The Consign and Co. consignment sale is March 11-14 at 1660 Center Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro (next to Fred’s). This seven-calendar year-aged sale has additional than 300 consignors and characteristics newborn, children, teenager and adult garments. Particulars: consignandco.com

Encore’s Murfreesboro

Encore’s Murfreesboro sale is April 25-30 at 1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd.The sale includes adult use and dwelling decor as well as children’s’ outfits, toys and machines. Facts: encoresconsignmentmurfreesboro.com

