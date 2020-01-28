Get a fancy screw two ways at the Bunnings Hotel, come next year

If you have ever had the impression that heaven does not exist on earth, look no further. See: the Bunnings Hotel, a wonderful utopia of dreams, hooks and screws (in several ways). I am sizzlin.

The building itself will connect a two-story Bunnings empire with a six-story Mercure hotel.

“We are excited to begin building this flagship Mercure in the heart of Doncaster – our very first hotel built on top of a Bunnings Warehouse,” said Accor Pacific’s chief operating officer Simon McGrath said.

“Future guests of the Mercure Melbourne Doncaster will enjoy living in the heart of Melbourne’s Doncaster business and shopping district,” he continued, with breathtaking views of the Melbourne CBD skyline, just 9 miles away. “And a hook or two.

The hotel itself will include 183 rooms, a pool, and a restaurant, reports news.com.au. Construction is already underway and is expected to begin in the middle of next year.

It’s actually pretty damn awesome when I say that myself. For me, I’m just going to check into the hotel to spend hours and hours … and days … and days in the crèche. Peak Living. Now we are waiting impatiently.

Image:

The place of dreams “N” hook