[Get all set for West Columbia’s 4th Annual Style on the River!]

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of West Columbia is hosting its 4th Once-a-year Taste on the River!

The party kicks off Tuesday, February 25 from six p.m. to 9 p.m. at Stone River on 121 Alexander Street.

Curtis spoke with Anna Huffman, Public Info Officer for the Metropolis of West Columbia, about how the party will have a great deal of dining places, a silent auction, music and considerably more.

This occasion will go in direction of benefiting the West Columbia Beautification Foundation, which focuses on beautifying equally community and personal spots by way of landscaping and other projects.

Tickets are $50 a piece.

For far more ticket data, stop by West Columbia Beautification Foundation’s site by clicking here.