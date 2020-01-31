Get an abundance of books for the coffee table while stocking bags

Save up to 75% on a selection of books for coffee tables with bags

Bags

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily compilation of great sales of brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.) and great new products. Please note: Offers can change at the discretion of the dealers mentioned.

Until Sunday you will receive a 25% -75% discount on books that are on display or slightly damaged across pockets entire catalog, It covers a wide range of interests: Star Wars, Frank Lloyd Wright, Dali, 20th century alcohol advertising and, uh, butt.

Connected:

It’s time to buy a Timex because you save up to 50%

Get up to 50% off the Brooks Brothers Winter Sale

Convertible backpack tote

Get a 10% discount on already reduced bags (including this cool hybrid bag) with code 10MORE at Timbuk2.

Bose SoundSport

The funky ultraviolet / midnight blue version of these sporty wireless earbuds is currently available from Amazon for $ 60.

More sales from note:

Amazon Fashion : A lot of reasonably priced Amazon sportswear is currently on offer.

A lot of reasonably priced Amazon sportswear is currently on offer. Nike: Up to 60% discount on sneakers and activewear during the big sale of Nordstrom Rack.

Current sales:

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods,

Note: If you shop using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.