Get caught up with Vivarium in Suburbia

Film and television have long dealt with the eerie backgrounds of suburbs. From Edward scissorhands to Disturbia to weeds and countless others, it is inexplicable that rows of identical houses are stacked on top of one another in an endless labyrinth of conformity.

Now a new horror film takes this fear to the next level. Vivarium follows a young couple looking for a starter home. If they are unable to escape the neighborhood, they are content to live in the community. Things take a strange domestic turn when they take care of a baby that they have to raise to be released from prison.

The summary reads: “Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) are looking for the perfect home. When a strange real estate agent takes them to Yonder, a mysterious suburb with identical houses, Tom and Gemma can’t go fast enough. But if they try to leave the labyrinthine settlement, every road leads them back to where they started. They soon realize that their search for a dream house has plunged them into a terrible nightmare in this thrilling, thrilling thriller. “

The film is directed by Lorcan Finnegan (Without Name) and written by Garret Shanley. As a Los Angeles resident, I can confirm that there is nothing more terrible than the real estate market.

(Image: Saban Films)

Snakes don’t eat people, but they LOVE remakes. A new anaconda film is in the works. (via Collider)

The release of the Tom Holland film Uncharted continues to advance. (via deadline)

Let’s celebrate the year of the rat with the most important character in the MCU:

Happy Chinese New Year! #YearoftheRat pic.twitter.com/kJBhLCNVzL – Hero Within (@HeroWithinInc) January 25, 2020 Robert Zemeck will cause us all nightmares with the Pinocchio restart. (via io9)

Take a look behind the scenes and watch Cameron Monaghan’s turn into a joker. (via CBR)

Mark yourself in the comments: fuck your zodiac sign, what hairstyle should Carol have in Captain Marvel 2? pic.twitter.com/Zg5Fg22eEg – amy (@endgamevalkyrie) January 24, 2020

