[get-completely-ready-for-a-lesson-in-rod-101:-how-to-be-a-populist-phony]

Previous Gov. Rod Blagojevich emerged from jail just like he went in: Defiantly proclaiming his innocence and ostentatiously displaying his meticulously coiffed victimhood.

If you were being way too younger to know about Blagojevich or your memory is hazy, you’re now acquiring a lesson in Rod 101. He is aware what reporters want and he’s a lot more than happy to give it to them if it serves his needs. He will say anything, basically anything at all, to stay in the public eye, no matter how much from the real truth it might be. And reporters are eagerly obliging him.

He after proclaimed himself “on the side of the Lord” throughout a finances stalemate. He frequently accused Home Speaker Michael Madigan, the chairman of the condition Democratic Occasion, of remaining a Republican. Immediately after his proposed gross receipts tax unsuccessful in the Residence by a vote of -107, he mentioned that, general, it experienced been an “up” day.

Blagojevich was late to totally every thing, including the funeral of Sen. Vince Demuzio, a beloved Statehouse figure. In many cases, his tardiness was intentional. I rode on a tour bus with him in 2007 even though he was advertising his gross receipts tax. As we arrived at the outskirts of a small city for nevertheless one more staged event, the governor purchased the bus driver to pull to the facet of the street because, he mentioned, we ended up forward of program. He disappeared into the restroom to brush his hair, ultimately rising to give the go-ahead to move forward to the location, 15 minutes driving plan.

He thrived on chaos mainly because that stored him at the heart of focus. His reign was marked by 1 bitter extra time legislative session after a further as he did struggle with his arch-enemy Madigan.

It acquired so undesirable at one place that then-Rep. Joe Lyons, D-Chicago, just one of the most chill state legislators you will at any time meet, marched up to the press box to convey to reporters in all sincerity that the governor experienced grow to be a “madman.” Then-Rep. Mike Bost named for his impeachment far more than a yr in advance of Blagojevich’s arrest. He pretty much drove persons nuts just by currently being him.

He was elected as a reformer in the wake of Gov. George Ryan’s scandals. He held a big, showy Chicago press conference with each reform team conceivable during his to start with phrase to press for improvements that would box in and embarrass his nemesis Madigan. And then he was reelected by 10 factors just times soon after his chief campaign fundraiser was busted by the feds.

Blagojevich was a populist phony. He fought for very good points like universal children’s health care and absolutely free general public transit rides for senior citizens, but it was constantly about him. He rode a tall white clearly show-horse.

He truly believed he could be president 1 working day, then viewed in increasing horror as an obscure state legislator who practiced what he preached on reform rose to the U.S. Senate and then the White Home.

After wrapping up his initial time beyond regulation session (which was resolved right after he agreed to skip two years’ really worth of point out pension payments) Blagojevich attended the 2004 Democratic Countrywide Convention, but remaining early mainly because the media’s focus was on keynote speaker Barack Obama and not him.

He had awe-inspiring political competencies, then squandered everything. He didn’t want to be governor any longer simply because with Obama’s increase he lastly understood the business was no more time the national springboard he’d imagined. So, he claimed and did some silly things to safe his long term while the feds had been listening and wound up in prison.

It could’ve essentially been a great deal even worse. Attorney Normal Lisa Madigan had been investigating his administration. She ended her probe at the federal government’s request, turning more than all her information to them. But then the feds took the effortless route of planting bugs in his office environment and checking his telephones.

Blagojevich inherited a troubled price range and then proceeded to generate Illinois into a fiscal ditch from which it has by no means recovered. And 19 months right after his predecessor was convicted on federal corruption fees — the similar predecessor whom Blagojevich experienced railed in opposition to for 6 stable decades — he was arrested at his personal property in an early early morning federal raid.

He eschewed his pardoning power, unwilling to grant the forgiveness that he presumes will be presented up to him now. But you should not be forgiven if you never apologize, and he has hardly ever once mentioned he was sorry for the problems he did to his point out.

Wealthy Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a each day political publication, and CapitolFax.com.

