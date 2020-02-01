Get Cool: 11 Stray Kids Songs to Add to Your Hype Playlist

Stray Kids definitely knows how to turn the world upside down! The band’s discography is full of real party bangers and upbeat songs that will make you beat in no time. If you want to know more about the music of Stray Kids, this list is perfect for you! Get lost in their “labyrinth of memories” and find the hidden gems and songs that speak to your soul! Headphones on, and let’s start this party!

“Booster”

Fresh out of their latest album “Key: LEVANTER”, the boys take us to a car race with their energetic track. The real strength of “Booster” is the powerful voice of the limbs, while the high energy instrument makes us enjoy the ride.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOPZueraeB4 [/ integrated]

“Victory Song”

From the start, Stray Kids was known for their strong hip-hop dance songs, and if you liked “Hellevator and” District 9 “,” Victory Song “won’t disappoint you either. The intensity of the song is out of this world, and all the rappers of Stray Kids seize the opportunity to really shine on this track.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy3zu0WsTLM [/ integrated]

“0325”

Named after an important date in Stray Kids’ career, “0325” mixes elements from their introductory songs from previous albums. More than that, the lyrics are about their shared aspirations and goals and how their fans are helping them realize their dreams – now even bigger -. Beautiful thoughts are combined with optimistic sound, which will certainly increase your motivation even on the most boring days.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAIkNrpnyho [/ integrated]

“Question”

While the joyful rhythm of the song cheers you up, the lyrics to this gem from their 2018 EP “ I am WHO ” are also worth it! The boys talk about their fear of failure and making their own choices – something we can all understand. Combined with the funky rhythm, it’s really hard to get this song out of your head!

[incorporated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ol7yvyeJTJI [/ incorporated]

“Rock”

Don’t get me wrong in the first few seconds, this song delves into the electronic sound of Stray Kids that we all know so well! “Rock” is perfect if you are full of anger and want to get rid of it – the hard pace and intense rap verses are there to keep you away from your angry thoughts.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHZrmKlm4Jo [/ integrated]

“YAYAYA”

Let’s go back in time for a few minutes with this first track from the boys! “YAYAYA” is all we need on a hype playlist: it’s punchy, full of sass and little surprises, bold and not something you would do except from a group of idols from before- beginning. We love this brave and wild side of Stray Kids!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYOQBXheukk [/ integrated]

“TMT”

Moving away from aggressive rhythms for a few minutes, “TMT” from “Key 2: Yellow Wood” will put you in a good mood with its exhilarating rhythm. But do not be fooled by the happy melody, the lyrics actually speak of the difficulties and concerns of becoming an adult and making decisions for the future. These boys just know how to write painfully recountable songs!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Xv5HJo5AFw [/ integrated]

“Boxer”

Stray Kids really brings us to a boxing match in this song – even a ringtone is added for the perfect effect! The catchy chorus can work as a boxing tutorial for all fans ready for intense training, and the rappers deliver perfect verses on the track, as always.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Un3wEJFu7A [/ integrated]

“N / S”

All the members of Stray Kids are as confident as hell in this piece of hip-hop! But don’t think “N / S” won’t get stuck in your head just because they don’t focus on singing! There’s just something adorable about the catchy rhythm, the funky lyrics repeated throughout the song and the members having fun with their lines.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CQypyGazkw [/ integrated]

“Awake”

Stray Kids is here to bring back all your emo days! “Awaken” is from their first album “I am NOT”, and brings out the boys’ rock vibes! The fierce electric guitar supports the words that speak of not knowing who we are. Finding our place in the world has never been easier and members know how to talk about these issues on this tube!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QW1-nhUXdbQ [/ integrated]

“Grrr”

With aggressive lyrics and an intense rhythm, “Grrr” is without a doubt the best way to finish our playlist! The lyrics and song describe the adolescent mood swings, and it’s also really true for all of us! If your anxious thoughts bring you down, Stray Kids will be by your side and help you fight these demons.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sy3ERg7OCWo [/ embed]

Rest! What are your favorite upbeat Stray Kids songs? Let us know in the comments below!

When she’s not studying or working, fanniberger spends her time being obsessed with K-pop groups and drinking way too much bubble tea. She is currently scrambling TXT, SEVENTEEN and BTS songs continuously. Frankennúdel. Say hello to him on Twitter and Instagram!

How do you feel in this article?