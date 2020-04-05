Get creative with the #SixFanArtsChallenge!

We here at TMS love some of our fan art, which is why we are thrilled that #SixFanArtsChallenge has taken to social media. The mandate is simple: draw, draw or otherwise create artistic rendering of your top six fictional characters. The results have been strikingly nerdy and showcased the creativity and talent of artists from around the world.

There is no better way to pass the time than to do something creative while practicing social distance at home for most everyone. Even if you don’t consider yourself an artist, there is something to be said about picking up a pencil or catching a paint brush and going to town. At the very least, it would provide a welcome distraction from the hellscape of our present.

Here are some of our favorite works of art:

So go wild: Make a tardis out of toilet paper rolls! Draw a portrait of your dog as a Disney peep! Perform arts and crafts yourself in a glittery glue. It doesn’t matter how your project launches, unless you’ve had fun doing it.

(Image: Screencap / Omar von Muller)

Hope you have a great Sunday, Mary Suivans!

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. .