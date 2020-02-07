Get free tax assistance via VITA

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Tax season is officially underway and Kern County organizations want to make sure you get what you deserve.

“Take whatever help you can get,” said Jacqueline Guerra. “There are so many resources out there.”

Guerra oversees the VITA program at the Community Action Partnership in Kern. The program offers free tax preparation for low and middle income families. She is a strong advocate for getting the refund you deserve, because it was a tax credit that brought her to where she is now.

“I was at the top of my game, then things just moved south with a bad choice and ultimately led me to homelessness,” said Guerra.

With her children as motivation, Guerra finally got a job through America’s Job Center. Then she was able to file taxes.

“With the help, I set a goal and was able to get a car, fix my credit, and finally end up in a home with my children, where I have been for two years now,” said Guerra.

According to the IRS, 20% of residents do not claim their reimbursements because of misinformation.

“Deposit even if it is not necessary because they are the people who miss the most taxes”, explained Guerra.

If you earned less than $ 60,000 in the previous year, you may be eligible for the earned income tax credit

If you have a child under the age of 17, you may be entitled to a maximum of $ 2,000 per child.

If you earned less than $ 56,000, you can get your taxes prepared for free from the Kern Vita partnership.

“This is what put me back on the path to this professional lifestyle, these financially stable conditions for my children,” said Guerra.

Last year, CAPK assisted 5,113 customers with VITA, obtaining more than $ 8 million in reimbursements.

“You just have to expose the available credits to which people are entitled and make people aware that people can get back on their feet with these credits,” said Guerra.