get-‘george-weah’s-cousin’-ali-dia-in-the-leading-league-corridor-of-fame,-says-southampton-legend-matt-le-tissier

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier wants to get cult hero Ali Dia in the new Premier League Corridor of Fame!

Previously this week, the English leading flight unveiled their programs to launch an formal Corridor of Fame, with the initially two inductees being unveiled on Thursday, March 19.

Discussion has been in comprehensive swing at any time because Thursday’s announcement, as fans argue about who should really and who shouldn’t get a place.

Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Eric Cantona are among the early favourites for these 1st two areas, but Le Tissier had a extra out there nomination…

It’s a single of the much more weird stories of English soccer folklore, in which 31-12 months-aged Senegalese ‘striker’ Ali Dia not only persuaded Southampton boss Graeme Souness that he was a footballer worthy of the top rated flight, but also that he was the cousin of Ballon d’Or winner George Weah.

Soon later on, Saints would realise they experienced been duped by the largest phoney in the record of English soccer.

getty Graeme Souness will in no way dwell down staying duped by fraud footballer Ali Dia for the duration of his spell as Southampton supervisor

If you are not acquainted, here’s Le Tissier with the total tale:

Matt Le Tissier on Ali Dia “This person turned up on the suggestion of George Weah – seemingly. He was said to be George Weah’s cousin and George had stated ‘this male is a really great footballer, give him a try’. “Graeme Souness was manager at the time, so this guy arrived down on the Friday morning and he skilled with us and played 5-a-side, and to be truthful he did not glimpse extremely fantastic. “I considered we’d in no way see him yet again, but when we turned up for the activity the upcoming day towards Leeds and he was on the sub’s bench! I considered, that is a little bit strange, he didn’t appear that good yesterday. “Well, after about 20 minutes I obtained a calf strain and it is actually me that will come off so Ali Dia could arrive on, and it was unbelievable. “He ran around the pitch like Bambi on ice, he was incredibly, incredibly uncomfortable to check out, and just soon after fifty percent-time Souness truly had to just take him off all over again since he was that undesirable. “I have no thought if he was George Weahs’ cousin or not, I really don’t imagine he was. It was a quite bizarre circumstance. “He was just happy to have got out on the pitch and played – I think it was a excellent wind up from someone! “It was ridiculous. He even turned up the future early morning for treatment method on an injury, the physio instructed me, so he experienced a bit of treatment, leaves and then we in no way observed him once more. He hardly ever arrived back again. He just remaining, nobody knows in which he went. By no means to be viewed because! “It was really odd and I’m not really confident how a male of Graeme’s working experience fell for that.”

Extra than two many years later on, Dia’s tale has come to be legend.

And requested if his brief, former teammate is worthy of a Hall of Fame location, Le Tissier told Friday’s Sporting activities Breakfast: “Oh for absolutely sure! There is a Leading League legend if ever you observed just one!

“That man’s Premier League profession will go down in background, will be permanently talked about for decades to occur, just the a single fleeting appearances as a substitute for Southampton.

“George Weah’s cousin, seemingly, will be for good identified as almost certainly 1 of the worst players at any time to enjoy in the Leading League.

“AND, the difference of currently being the human being who was substituted for him… goes to me!

“That’s a real high point of my job!”

getty Another person impersonating previous Chelsea star George Weah offered Dia to a quantity of English managers, which include Harry Redknapp at West Ham and Tony Pulis at Gillingham

The Corridor of Fame discussion has by now sparked a huge response among the enthusiasts, and some suggestions for who need to and should not get a place will unquestionably polarise viewpoint – as Glen Johnson almost certainly uncovered yesterday.

And asked for his True recommendations for the honour, Le Tiss explained there is a single crystal clear candidate.

“It’s this kind of a tricky question, but – and I may be exhibiting a little bit of bias right here – I believe the competition’s report goalscorer must possibly go in there,” extra the Southampton legend.

“I believe Alan Shearer was just extraordinary in that era and the reality he’s even now so quite a few objectives ahead of everybody else displays you what excellent talent he experienced.

“And then you are hunting at men and women like Thierry Henry, he was a single of my favourite players to enjoy, Ryan Giggs for what he did in excess of a substantial total of time in the Premier League, and if you’re talking about excellent ability and talent, which is the conditions for this, then Dennis Bergkamp has to be in the conversation. He’s a person of my favorite footballers.

Getty Matt Le Tissier has joined the masses contacting for ex-Saints teammate Alan Shearer to be 1 of the very first gamers in the Premier League Corridor of Fame

“And then what about David Beckham? There have been some magnificent gamers, some massive names, and it is heading to be a good deal of entertaining to see the checklist of guys who go in there.”

But what about Le Tiss himself?

“Well, if there was a hall of fame for fantastic aims, I’d be expecting to be in the major two, for confident,” he laughed.

“But, regrettably, the conditions is a bit broader than that so I’ll probably have to wait a few yrs!”

We do not know about that Matt – we’re certain you’ll get you Corridor of Fame spot before long enough.

