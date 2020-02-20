[Get in touch with him ‘Elmer’? Kris Bryant’s agent states leadoff part only raises price of ‘glue of the Cubs’]

MESA, Ariz. — Let us get a person thing straight about Kris Bryant top off and shifting off 3rd at moments to play additional outfield this 12 months:

It does not suddenly mean he won’t be traded at the July deadline if the Cubs really don’t get off to a powerful plenty of start this period – despite the fact that Bryant did say Thursday that manager David Ross “seems to think I’m going to be in this article.”

And opposite to some theories getting floated publicly, it is not likely to lower his price as a free agent or potential extension applicant.

That could sound like two points to get straight. But they could as properly be one particular. Because the former MVP could be about to go old-university gas pump on his totally free agent asking price – ding, ding, ding, ding– if this leadoff point will work the way the staff envisions.

Contemplate that 17 players in the majors experienced .380-in addition on-foundation percentages with .500-moreover slugging percentages final year – and only 5 have job marks at that blended degree, such as Bryant.

Of the five, two (Jeff McNeil, Juan Soto) have two yrs or less in the majors and just one (Houston’s Alex Bregman) is a cheater. That leaves Mike Trout and Bryant.

“How quite a few of those [17] gamers have the ability of participating in two or a lot more significant-league positions?” stated Bryant’s agent, Scott Boras, when requested about what route the three-time All-Star’s value may possibly improve with his modifying function.

“This is the man who is on the island,” Boras additional. “In our workplace that’s how we refer to Kris Bryant. He’s the Island Boy. He can be the leadoff hitter, and he can be a 3 or four hitter. And he can enjoy 5 positions. He is the Island Boy.”

It most likely goes without having saying that Boras looks as a result of the Bryant shifting-job lens with a specified business-relevant bias.

But that doesn’t imply his overall issue is completely wrong: Bryant, who averaged 100 RBIs his 1st two seasons and has strike extra than 30 homers twice, figures to only raise his market place worth if he demonstrates the results in the Cubs’ leadoff place that Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ, Jason Heyward and Albert Almora could not reach in extended photographs at it.

And in a activity that increasingly values flexibility in practically just about every side, achievements in the outfield – specially in middle – certainly will not damage which is price as this year’s $18.six-million player nears potential totally free agency just after the 2021 time.

“As superior of an at-bat [as he provides] and all he brings in the third baseman he is, he also brings a ton of value with his flexibility,” Ross mentioned this week when talking about his 2020 designs with Bryant. “His posture is 3rd, but there is a lot of alternatives with him. … He’s got all those very long strides in the outfield I adore the way he moves close to.”

Bryant, who has a job .901 OPS, is a fantastic 3rd baseman, can back again up second and to start with, and can perform all three outfield spots.

“The stage is he’s tested he can be a 3-four hitter. Now he’s a flexible lineup male in addition to staying a adaptable defensive dude,” Boras mentioned. “He has each individual equipment. This is actually a scarce-air detail.”

Ding, ding, ding, ding?

It is probably no coincidence that Boras employed previous Red Sox MVP Mookie Betts (.893 occupation OPS) as a comparison point when speaking about Bryant’s benefit.

Betts, who has starts at two outfield spots and next foundation in his vocation, reportedly turned down a 10-12 months extension present from the Red Sox for $310 million in advance of Boston traded him to the Dodgers with pitcher David Cost in a payroll dump.

“How valuable is Kris Bryant?” Boras stated. “He is definitely glue. He’s the glue of the workforce, in which if there is a gap offensively or defensively he’s there to fill it.

“Now he just needs an appropriate nickname, and that is ‘Elmer,’ “Boras said. “Because he’s Elmer’s Glue for the Cubs.”