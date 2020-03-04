get-merch-and-a-meet-up-with-and-greet-with-venom-prison

Venom Jail are proving to be an unstoppable force, their most modern album Samsara is a twisted dying steel typical, and the band are now gearing up to aid Parkway Push at Wembley Arena is Sat 18th April – and we’ve paired up with MGMT to supply one lucky lover and a good friend the chance to acquire tickets!

But, that’s not all. Not only will you be in for a probability to see Venom Prison deal with one particular of their largest venues but (and check out Parkway Generate, though your at it!) but you can meet the band and seize you a absolutely free tee and a CD or vinyl for them to indication.

Venom Jail have garnered very the popularity for their dwell shows. So give you a taste of just how insane these Welsh deathers’ live exhibits are (incase you haven’t managed to catch them yet) we have got an unique movie for you men – a flashback to when they floored the crowds of Damnation Festival back in November 2019, actively playing Self Inflicted Violence to an amazingly sweaty, delighted audience of hardened extremists.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3S35h2asczA"></noscript>

There is just a single pair of tickets up for grabs. And all you have to do to to enter is response the problem below. The closing day is March 20, transportation and lodging are not included, you have to be over 14 several years aged (and accompanied by an adult if you are less than 16) and you can expect to need to be equipped to be in London on Saturday 18th April!

Excellent luck!