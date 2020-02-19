[get-now-providing-kern-transit-month-to-month-passes-at-downtown-bus-terminal]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit is now providing Kern Transit every month passes for area and all-route buses at the downtown bus terminal on Chester Avenue.

The 31-working day go for local routes as well as Dial-a-Trip is $45 though a Lessened Fare Pass is $22.50. For all routes plus Dial-a-Journey, the expense is $65, with a Lowered Fare Move costing $32.50.

Lowered passes are for seniors 62 decades previous or more mature, disabled and kids up by means of 12th quality. Programs for the Lessened Fare Move are out there in individual at the Kern Transit Business office, situated at 2700 M Avenue, or on the web page, www.kerntransit.org.