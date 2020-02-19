[get-now-providing-regular-passes-at-downtown-bus-terminal]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit is now advertising its regular monthly passes for community and all-route buses at the downtown bus terminal on Chester Avenue.

The 31-day move for nearby routes as well as Dial-a-Trip is $45 although a Lowered Fare Move is $22.50. For all routes as well as Dial-a-Experience, the price tag is $65, with a Diminished Fare Move costing $32.50.

Decreased passes are for seniors 62 decades aged or older, disabled and children up by way of 12th quality. Apps for the Lessened Fare Move are accessible in individual at the Kern Transit Business office, found at 2700 M Road, or on the web site, www.kerntransit.org.