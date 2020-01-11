Get on a boat to work in this tropical paradise

Loading...

Roger and Danielle Eggleston changed their careers to hosting high standards for their own beach bar in a tropical paradise. “Now, we get a boat to work instead of sitting in traffic,” says Roger.

The couple lived and worked around the world before settling in Panama. Roger is a former chef who worked in Michelin-starred restaurants, while Danilie is a sommelier and director of bars and restaurants.

They choose to settle in Panama because of the climate, the use of the US dollar and abundant business opportunities. “A surfer friend suggested a visit to Bocas del Toro,” says Roger. “We saw the investment potential. We bought land and opened our bar on an island called Isla Vista Tranquila.”

Bocas del Toro is an archipelago of nine islands in the Caribbean Sea. Very popular with surfers and backpackers in search of an affordable beach getaway, Bocas also has a thriving expat retirement scene. The couple lives near Isla Vista Tranquila on a separate island of 1 acre. On a clear day, it takes about 10 minutes to work. Sometimes they see dolphins on the road.

“Bocas has exploded in the last four years,” says Roger. “There are seven major grocery stores and there is more variety than before. There is also a new hospital and the airport is expanding.”

Since their launch, their bar has become a popular hangout. They offer discounts to locals, who provide vital custom during the offseason tourist season. The site also serves as a local community center. “We recently had a giant karaoke prize for a local girl who needed lung surgery,” says Roger.

The acquisition of the business at this point took determination. “For three months, I slept in the bar. Completely refurbished the whole place. There was no kitchen,” says Roger. “Before, the site was four concrete pillars. We made the whole place. We even made the furniture.”

Their goal in designing the bar was to give it a classy feel while maintaining the Caribbean atmosphere. Roger and Danielle aim to attract high-profile tourists to backpackers, though value for money is a key commitment. The most expensive item on the bar menu costs $ 8.

Roger and Danielle Eggleston’s home on a tropical 1 acre island in Panama costs just $ 60,000.

The couple’s home on a nearby island is made of processed pine and offers panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea and the mountains of the mainland. It costs $ 60,000. They have three rescue cats and have inherited dogs. “We wake up calm and peaceful,” says Danielle.

During the day, the couple works at home. “We can tell how busy the restaurant will be later, because all the boats pass by our property,” he says.

As for obtaining work permits and visas, the Egglestons note that the whole process was quite simple. “We’re here at Visa Friendly Nations, which makes it easier for US residents to move to Panama,” says Roger. “We did the whole process of staying in Panama. We have our own company, which owns the land. We were entitled to a 20-year tax exemption. We are resident for life and we have bank accounts here. For the convenience of business and ability to work, Panama is a good choice. “

Article Take a boat to work in this tropical paradise by Jen Phillips April first appeared in International Living.