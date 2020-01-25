Get out of bed and watch the Super Bowl live – it’s the dream of a football lover

MIAMI — The best place in Super Bowl 54 will not be in the 50-yard line. Not even in the owner’s box.

Denise Ammon and three friends will be best placed at home.

You won’t have to worry about traffic or parking in the Sunday Super Bowl. This is because they will wake up inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium.

The emergency room doctor won the Courtyard by Marriott Super Bowl Sleepover competition. Ammon and her friends will spend the following Saturday night in a suite converted into a hotel hotel room and then watch the game from there.

“I’m still speechless and in shock,” Ammon of California said.

The social media contest asked contestants to post a photo or story about a “game-changing friendship”. The idea started about five years ago. The company had been with the NFL for nearly a decade, but felt something was missing.

“What else could we do to bring people closer to the game?” Courtyard Manager by Marriott Michael Dail remembered thinking.

Then came the idea of ​​turning a box into a hotel suite.

“You are on the field before the teams, coaches, players, fans arrive,” Dail said. “You have the whole place to yourself.”

Five years later, the competition started. It’s the largest suite even with the partnerships giving the room a real hotel feel.

“Now we have the food and the cocktails, the drinks,” Dail said. “We have a Microsoft Xbox there. We have some things from Bose. There’s a little Alexa thing on the bedside table.”

Not only that.

“There will be some surprises, like I said, for Sunday’s Super Bowl,” said former dolphin player Dan Marino, who works in the team’s front office and vows to keep the details secret.

The Dail, however, is not: “Maybe one of my favorite NFL winners will come to say hello, or they will have a breakfast of coffee and walk a wide receiver.”

Ammon is just happy to be there. It was only in one NFL game and while the New Orleans Saints lovers didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this time around, he wasn’t shy about who to shout for Feb. 2: “I had a huge Raiders and Niners influence growing up in my household , so I’m now rooting for the Niners. “

