“Get ready, but don’t panic”: PM Modi transmits India’s coronavirus message to saarak countries – India news

Coronavirus Saarc Conference – PM Modi says India’s message is “get ready but don’t panic”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s message to the rest of the Saar country to fight the deadly COVID 19 was “be prepared but do not panic” and added that a region where a fifth of the world’s population must be prepared to deal with it. it turns out.

“So far, our Saarc region has recorded less than 150 cases, but we need to remain vigilant as our Saarc region is home to almost a fifth of the world’s total population,” the prime minister said during his opening address.

The prime minister said there were “significant challenges for healthcare facilities” in the region. So he added, “We all have to prepare ourselves together, we all have to act together and we all have to succeed together.”

The Prime Minister said India had taken swift steps to improve its medical infrastructure to fight coronavirus by ensuring there was no panic.

“Get ready, but don’t panic, was our guiding mantra. We were careful not to underestimate the problem, but also to avoid a knee jerk reaction. We tried to take proactive steps, including improved response mechanisms. We started showing in mid-January. A step-by-step approach helped spread the panic, “Modi said.

The Prime Minister said New Delhi had made special efforts to address vulnerable groups.

“We’ve been working to grow our systems quickly, including training medical staff,” he said.

Prime Minister’s appeal for video conferences on a joint strategy for the region was addressed on Thursday and received a swift response from Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Sri Lanka’s Gotabay Rajapaksa, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, Macedonian President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih and Afghani have welcomed the proposal.

