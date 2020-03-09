Get ready for sunshine and above average temperatures! – Katerina

March 8, 2020 5:57 PM

Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash – Another sunny Sunday day in the books for Spokane! However, we did see some active weather across the region. We saw some rain and snow showers in parts of Northeast Washington and North Idaho.

SUNDAY FORECAST: We saw mostly clear skies in Spokane, but portions of NE Washington and N Idaho are still seeing some rain and even snow. It looks like that should start to clear out as we head into tonight. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/2NUNw0PImn

— Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 8, 2020

Conditions for your Sunday night are looking mild, with overnight lows in the 20’s and even some teens. That precipitation should start to clear out as we head into the evening hours.

TONIGHT’S LOWS: We’re looking at 20 degree temps and even some teens across the Inland NW. We should remain mostly clear in most areas with partly cloudy skies. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/HyIrL0Z7uW

— Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 8, 2020

Our Monday isn’t looking to shabby either. We have another day of sunshine in store for us! Temperatures will start to warm up as we get into our work week. For your Monday, high’s will reach the upper 40’s and 50’s in most areas.

TOMORROW’S HIGHS: We’re going to warm up once again into those upper 40’s and even some 50’s for the start of your work week! We’re expecting mostly clear skies across the Inland NW with even some sunshine. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/HTAg0YGtiZ

— Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 8, 2020

Speaking of sunshine — enjoy it while it lasts! Another storm system is expected to roll through on Friday, bringing us the chance for rain and even some snow showers. As of right now, it looks like the snow is going to stick around into Saturday morning.

