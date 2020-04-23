Get ready to spend more time at home through May

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

Illinois added more than 1,800 new cases Friday and 123 deaths – the largest in the Chicago area

Pritzker joins the home-based initiative beginning May 1, allowing garden centers, greenhouses and pastures, and animal services to resume operations

Hospitals will be allowed to re-evaluate appointment requirements if they meet certain criteria

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Friday he would increase his stay at the family home by the end of May, saying it would be necessary to tie up the findings last month. The order for the home is set for the end of April 30th.

“If we raise our order tomorrow, we will see deaths in the thousands in May, and always into the summer,” Pritzker said in affirming the deal.

He added: “This is the part we have to dig into.”

The only state with a lengthy call on homeownership is Virginia where residents are asked to stay home by June 10. Wisconsin’s mandate after May 26. Pritzker said he will sign an extension next week.

“We received this item two months ago, which included information on COVID-19 cases, death, death, hospitalizations and ventilator and ICU use as daily in Illinois. , “Pritzker said, adding that cases do not intend to go up mid-May.

“A pile of back and forth, pushing the button down the line may not sound like news. But I promise you, it will save lives,” he said.

Pritzker said he was changing his testing mandate, urging senior executives to provide face-to-face training for employees who couldn’t keep up to 6 feet of travel and increasing living standards. sitting down. There are other ways of dealing with change and just doing the right lines of work.

“We are working on building the test and putting our foot on the road.”

Some changes to the home-based system on May 1 will allow service providers to re-open orders for the internet and telephone, as well as import and export. . State parks in the area will be open for access to greenhouses, parks and pastures, and animal services.

Before hospitals can begin organizing selective vaccines, they must meet certain criteria, taking care of COVID-19 mortality rates and obtaining adequate supply of safety equipment.

The Southern Illinois Department estimates some state hospitals are losing $ 1.4 billion a month, with some being claimed by staff.

The government filed 1,826 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 36,934, and 123 more, bringing the death toll to 1,688 – the highest number of cases in Chicago over 15,000 cases and 641 deaths were reported.

Pritzker previously said the state schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

