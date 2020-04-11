Get Sneak Peek at The Baker and Beauty

Imagine you’re a teenage girl. Like most teenage girls, you have a favorite celebrity. You also have older siblings. Now imagine your older brother dating your favorite celebrity, and now that celebrity is calling you on the phone while having sex with your brother.

That’s kind of a fantasy scene in Natalie’s mind (Belissa Escobedo) live in this exclusive clip of ABC’s new show The Baker and the Beauty, which premieres Monday. She got a call from her brother Daniel’s phone (Victor R beam) and asked her for details, only to find out it wasn’t Daniel, but international superstar Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) who wants to say hello.

Everything is basically set up for the perfect type of escape TV that we can all be in the mood for now as we chase home, waiting for the global pandemic to end.

The show, set in Miami, follows the baker and not-so-famous Daniel as he meets and begins dating the famed Noah Hamilton, who comes with a bunch of unexpected side effects for Daniel, Noah, and everyone around them, and gives we love new fun to obsess over the safety of our couch.

The Baker and Beauty premiere Monday at 10 a.m., following the premiere of The Presents Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, on ABC.