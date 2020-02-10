Get the beauty of Kelly Marie Tran from the Oscars 2020 – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML0f16900d70e492f66dfb6d01d0989d0611%

% MINIFYHTML0f16900d70e492f66dfb6d01d0989d0612%

Getty Images / E! Illustration

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliates, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the store, not by E!

% MINIFYHTML0f16900d70e492f66dfb6d01d0989d0613 %% MINIFYHTML0f16900d70e492f66dfb6d01d0989d0614%

It’s pretty safe to say the actress Kelly Marie Tran has conquered our collective hearts since it came into the scene as part of the Star Wars universe. And at the Oscars last night last night, he made us faint with his beauty aspect of another world.

% MINIFYHTML0f16900d70e492f66dfb6d01d0989d0615%

% MINIFYHTML0f16900d70e492f66dfb6d01d0989d0616%

Guess? Everything was courtesy of 100% pure clean beauty products and an infinitely talented makeup artist. Hinako. “I was absolutely inspired by the beautiful dress that made me speechless,” Hinako tells E! Exclusive news. “For me, too, I always want to create a timeless look for these important red carpets.”

Tran’s gaze was really timeless, from the moment he walked to the red carpet, much further than the moment he knocked with Eminem while he was in the audience. And there was a clear method behind the selection of Tran’s makeup products.

“The reason I chose these specific products to achieve this aspect has a lot to do with the color and overall appearance that I made for Kelly,” says Hinako. “First I considered the different colors in Kelly’s natural skin color, then the color and style of her dress and how her skin, dress and hair color should work together. This makeup, hair and costume set creates the final look, atmosphere and tone. Because I was looking for a classic beauty representation, this product palette was perfect. “

One of your favorite products last night? The Lip Caramel in Butterchew and Fruit Pigified Cocoa Butter Matte Lipstick in the Sahara. “The colors and texture are incredible. I also love that these products are 100% pure, especially because they are applied to the lips!”

Every product is absolutely easy to use if you want to recreate the appearance of Tran at home, but Hinako offers this recommendation while working: “Don’t forget to mix, mix, mix! All different makeup elements must be perfectly combined and in the skin be melted, especially if you make a classic beauty like this. “

And if you suspect that makeup on Tran would be an incredible experience for an award ceremony, you are right. Hinako says: “It was a great honor to work with a client like Kelly who trusts me and respects me. It’s a great evening and a lot of pressure that appears at the Oscars. I love this kind of working relationships and challenges because it forces me to work harder and be on top of my game. “

Buy the products below to get Tran’s stunning natural look.

Total Pigmented Fruit Coverage Water Foundation

Then it was time to build Tran’s foundation. Made for normal to dry skin, this base is moisturizing and offers full coverage with a satin finish. Two of the active ingredients are resveratrol and alpha lipoic acid that your skin loves. Hinako used shadow 4.0 in Tran.

Pigmented fruit on the second skin

Cover imperfections and imperfections with this super silky concealer, impregnated with hydrating olive oil and skin-friendly. It is miscible, buildable and offers a soft satin finish that looks like your skin. You can even use it to mark and contour. Hinako used shadow 3 in Tran.

Fruit and pigmented cheek tone

Bring some life to those cheeks with a dye of lip and cheek of dual purpose. This is made with shea butter and cocoa, so it is super nutritious for your skin and has anti-aging vitamins and antioxidants. It is also super pigmented, so your cheeks have a pleasant and healthy shine.

Creamy newest lining: more black

Hinako began to look at Tran as she spotted this lining on her eyelids. It is creamy thanks to ingredients such as jojoba, chamomile butter and mango seed oil, which moisturizes and nourishes the skin. But it is also durable and offers a smooth and scaleless application.

Pigmented fruit eye shadow

Then it was time for the eye shadow. “I placed the pigmented eyeshadow of fruit in bronze on the eyeliner and stained it in the outer corner,” Hinako shares. “Then I used the Pigmented Fruit Eye Shadow in Cinnaban on it and in the lower lash line, and I saw it well.” Each offers an impressive color and a lasting reward.

Rose gold palette pigmented with fruit

Hinako then used the lighter color on this palette to mark Tran’s tear duct. Get the best out of the rose gold hues in three eye shadows, an illuminator and a blush, all made with ingredients that nourish your skin while you use them.

Long last liquid eyeliner

“I made a movie with the long-lasting liquid eyeliner in black tea to define your eyes,” says Hinako about Tran’s sensual eyeliner. It is water resistant, stain resistant and durable and uses a rich pigment of black tea leaves to get its black color like ink.

Ultra elongated mascara pigmented with fruit

Finish the look? Two layers of this conditioning mask. It lengthens and separates, is water resistant and does not agglomerate, stain or flake. And the pigment comes from berries, black tea and cocoa.

Matte lipstick made from cocoa butter with fruit pigments

Finally it’s time for lips! But this is not the type of matte lipstick that you are used to. Ingredients such as vitamin E, cocoa and shea butter moisturize the lips, while intensive fruit pigments ensure a lasting color with an intense reward. Hinako used the Sahara shadow on Tran.

Get more beauty inspiration for the 2020 Oscars with our beauty breakouts from Mindy Kaling, Laura Dern and Idina Menzel!

% MINIFYHTML0f16900d70e492f66dfb6d01d0989d0617%