get-tickets-to-nickelodeon’s-slimefest-2020-featuring-jojo-siwa-&-why-do-not-we!

We’re just a few months absent from Nickelodeon’s once-a-year SlimeFest and JJJ would like to make sure you have tickets!

The epic live performance celebration is getting hosted on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, at the Discussion board in Inglewood, Calif.

The weekend is set to include performances from JoJo Siwa, Why Really don’t We, Darci Lynne, French Montana and Blanco Brown.

We teamed up with Nickelodeon to give absent a standard admission family 4-pack of tickets for the clearly show on Sunday, March 22 which characteristics all of the artists described previously mentioned!

Make sure you be aware, the event will take spot in Los Angeles and transportation is not offered.

You can get all the deets about SlimeFest at nickslimefest.com.

Want to try out and get the tickets? Enter down below! The contest finishes on March 9th at 11: 59 PM PST.