Get to know Nuro R2, the first driverless car approved by the federal government

The Nuro R2 will be tested on public roads in Houston, Texas in the coming weeks.

The hype surrounding autonomous, self-driving vehicles has largely cooled off, and the industry has gone straight to reality. But there is a company that is not ready to wait years for technology to reach public roads.

According to Dave Ferguson, the founder, Nuro was the first US company to get a self-driving vehicle exemption this week. The driverless vehicle in question is called R2. After R2 has received approval from both the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, public testing is due to begin in Houston, Texas in a few weeks.

How important is that? As The Verge explains: “At the moment, the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) require cars to have basic human controls like steering wheels, pedals, side mirrors, etc. If a proposed new vehicle does not meet all requirements, manufacturers can apply for a special permit. “Nuro is the first manufacturer of autonomous vehicles to receive this exemption.

While you may never have heard of Nuro – and prominent automakers have applied for the exemption – Ferguson and his co-founder, Jiajun Zhu, have worked intensively on this technology. Before founding this company, they were both key engineers on Google’s self-driving car team, and at Nuro they have been testing their first-generation self-driving van, R1, for two years.

R2 is distinguished by a longer service life, a smaller size and a larger load capacity. It is crucial for the exemption that its speed exceeds 25 MPH. After completing the test, products such as groceries (which are ultimately temperature controlled) should be brought right to your front door so customers can unlock them with a code on a touchscreen.

“The introduction of R2 marks a new phase for Nuro as we work to deliver our delivery services to Houston on a large scale with multiple partners,” Ferguson writes. So on your next visit, if you see a strange capsule with a surveillance camera rolling over the city, don’t worry, it just delivers kale.

