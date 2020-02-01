Get to know the children’s genius who became the world’s youngest orchestral conductor at the age of 11

At just 11 years old, Matthew Smith could play four instruments. He could play guitar, drums, piano and viola.

However, what brought the child music prodigy into the spotlight was the performance of Johann Strauss’ Die Fledermaus in April 2017 by the Nottingham Symphony Orchestra.

This made him the youngest conductor in the world to ever step onto a professional stage in Britain.

The young man from Nottingham conducted a 75-piece orchestra as part of his “Animal Magic” show in the Royal Concert Hall and conducted the entire Strauss operetta from memory to the delight of the audience.

Matthew Smith conducts symphony orchestras. Photo: South West News Service

His mother Beverly was so proud of her son’s performance at the concert.

“I was pretty nervous for him because of him

is 11 years old and he is young.

“I just want him to enjoy the experience

I’m very proud of him, ”she said at the end of the show.

Four years earlier, Smith had seen a video of a small child conducting Strauss’ nine-minute play and was about to try it.

“I did it a few weeks later,” said the elementary school student.

Matthew Smith

The same year, at the age of seven, Smith was discovered by the conductor of the Nottingham Symphony Orchestra, Derek Williams. He described the 5th grade violinist as having “music out of his pores”.

“I discovered Matthew’s musical talent very early on

Music lessons because I’ve been teaching him the violin for five years, ”said Williams

said ITV.

“There are not many children who have the ability to conduct

a 75-piece orchestra from memory and that’s really incredible

Witness.”

The music teacher added that Smith “has a natural ability that I have not seen in 30 years”.

When Smith led the Nottingham Symphony Orchestra in April 2017, he beat the record of 14-year-old Jose Angel Salazar, who conducted in his home country of Venezuela in 2012.

Matthew Smith rehearsed a few weeks before the concert.

Before Smith’s appearance, the talented child had to rehearse with the Nottingham Symphony Orchestra for a few weeks.

“There are some difficult places where the music gets faster, so I have to move my arms more, but I have the hang of it,” he said days before the concert.

“I have practiced a lot and can now memorize the whole piece. I am very happy to demonstrate my skills and conduct a real orchestra.”

Smith, whose father plays the saxophone, did not disappoint the 1,300 spectators who came to see how he had control over 75 adult musicians.

Photo: Photo: South West News Service

Neil Bennison, manager of the music program at the Royal Concert Hall, said young conductors like Smith are rare.

“Successful conductors

have to be team managers, executives, motivators and diplomats, and these people

Skills take time to develop and require maturity to come

with years of experience.

“Orchestras can be pretty merciless to conductors they disrespect, so you have to be a very confident young maestro to attract many hard-nosed professional musicians,” said the manager of the music program.

“The other thing is

that conductors have to carry a lot of repertoire with them and

be able to deliver performances with very different music every week,

I know all the details of the orchestral parts. “

The British prodigy, before stepping onto the stage in 2017, said he didn’t know if conducting would be his future, although he would continue to make music.

“I know that one day I will conduct

again.”

More in this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdflAVImhoU [/ embed]