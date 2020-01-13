Get to know the team behind the legendary equipment of the LSU dream season

Loading...

BATON ROUGE – To play the role, you have to look at the role. And the LSU equipment team has helped the Tigers maintain their appearance throughout the year.

“The special role we play is to make sure everyone is happy and has everything they need to be successful,” said Greg Stringfellow.

Stringfellow has been at LSU for almost 30 years.

“I started as a student in 1991 and never left.”

He is the director of the equipment. He plays a key role in preparing around 150 players, coaches and staff for each game.

The equipment workers started loading four days before the start of the championship. Hundreds of pounds of items such as helmets, blocks and water bottles fill up to two 18 cyclists.

With a team of around 18 people, it can be difficult if a game doesn’t fall in Louisiana.

“You know, it’s nice to be at home. It’s nice to be able to accommodate a lot of things, to know a lot of people down there and to visit a lot of places that we have got used to.”

The team has already delivered some fan favorites this year, including a Cajun premiere for LSU’s Heisman winner: the legendary “Burreaux” jersey by Joe Burrows Senior Night appearance.

“He brought the shirt on senior day to my employees and we did it in 24 hours,” said Stringfellow.

But the goal of every piece is not just to look good. It has to embody the university and the whole state.

“We are very proud of our uniform. We are very proud of this, and the students are very proud that the helmets look great. So in the end everything comes together so that we look like a match day.” like LSU and we represent LSU in the right way, “said Stringfellow.

With the end of the season, Stringfellow says, his team is almost afraid of Monday for a reason.

“The best thing about this team is that everyone is still having fun, but I think a lot of people don’t want it to end on the 13th. I feel like people just don’t want it to end.”