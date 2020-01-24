“Get up, you son of a bitch!” – Classic Wilder vs Fury / Rocky Mash-Up video

Top Rank did it again with a classic mash-up clip from Tyson Fury’s last round against Deontay Wilder, mixed with the hit film Rocky.

TR’s Social Media Video Whiz Kid has trumped again with a clip that has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media.

In it, Fury is thrown to the ground by Wilder in the twelfth, to be revived after about seven seconds.

Anger looked out, he was gone. But somehow he came back.

Two massive blows from Wilder, the biggest puncher in sport and modernity, were not enough to put “The Gypsy King” on the big screen.

This inspired Top Rank to transfer the gripping incident to Rocky movie clips that worked perfectly.

“Get up, you son of a bitch, because Mickey loves you!” (From Rocky V)

Convince yourself of one of the biggest fights in decades in Las Vegas on February 22nd.

“GET UP YOU SON OF A B * TCH.”

Mickey loves you, @TysonFury. # WilderFury2 | February 22 | PPV pic.twitter.com/V4pI4fajWp

– Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 22, 2020

The long awaited rematch of the heavyweight titans is imminent. Undefeated WBC Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” The wilder and undefeated world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will be live on Saturday, February 22nd, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint game by FOX Sports its rivalry continues PPV & ESPN + PPV.



Savage vs. Fury II has been eagerly awaited since its first meeting. Wilder retained his title after a split draw after Fury miraculously rose after a 12th round knockdown to end the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in the history of the heavyweight division. It has increased historical stakes in the February 22 rematch.

