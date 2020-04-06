“Get Us Off This Ship”: Coral Princess Passengers Frustrated by Departure Process – News – The Palm Beach Post

Alan and Sharon Podrid’s voyage on the Coral Princess cruise ship had been a pleasant departure – but they said a number of failed departures, a lack of communication from the cruise line and coronavirus illnesses and Deaths on board have reversed the voyage. a nightmare.

“Let us out of this ship so we can get home and let them be cared for with these sick people,” Alan Podrid, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, told the U.S. TODAY by phone Monday.

The cruise ship will be docked in Port Miami after being turned away from the nearby South Florida harbor at Fort Lauderdale.

Podrides have been quarantined about 180 square feet in their room for six days and are grateful to have a balcony. Both feel healthy, without fever, cough, or other common symptoms of the new coronavirus. They pass the time by watching movies and using phones.

“It’s a struggle,” Alan Podrid said.

The coral princess’s departure from Port Miami began on Saturday and will likely take several days. Three passengers from the cruise died, and the U.S. TODAY turned to Princess Cruises for updated information on the departure status of passengers on board and their health.

Passengers departing for the UK, Australia and California on Sunday boarded the ship, but the cruise line has since reported delays to other passengers on board due to changes in disease and prevention center policies. . The CDC recommends that those leaving the ship do not travel on commercial flights and should not share transportation with non-cruise guests.

Before Saturday, the cruise had 1,898 people – 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members.

Podrid said the cruise unloaded a couple of suitcases two days ago to disinfect, and they have been without their property since. They were told to hold two changes of clothes. They were told to fill out a health questionnaire and hand it over, and they had the impression that they would then get their suitcases and buses. It didn’t happen.

“We don’t know where we stand at the moment,” Podrid said.

Podrid is used to cruising; this was one of about 45 cruises he has taken in the last decade.

He said passengers were informed during the sailing that an unusually large number of people went to the medical center with “viral-type respiratory issues.” It didn’t concern him.

“It’s not uncommon for people to get sick on cruises,” he said.

By 31 March 2002, he and his wife heard that about a dozen sick passengers had been tested for coronavirus, and several crew members showed positive results. Then came the news that two passengers had died and that all passengers were quarantined in their cottages.

“I didn’t feel the cruise was true with us. We had left Buenos Aires and had been sailing for a week or 10 days, and then they decided to notify us of a possible coronavirus on board. They kept telling us that everything was healthy,” Podrid said. “When they told us that two people were dead, everyone was really sad, surprised and worried. I don’t think people understood how this virus spreads, that people can be asymptomatic.”

If Podrid had his way, he would be on his way to Atlanta by car.

“I can get away; I can rent a car; I can drive it to Atlanta where I live, and I can be here,” he said.

The mood of the ship is constantly changing, he said.

“People are hopeful, they’re hopeful, but they’re afraid,” Podrid said. They can talk to each other using the phones in their rooms. Every day the story of the princess and the captain changes, he said.

“My hopes seem to be diminishing every day,” he said.

Participants: Morgan Hines and Rasha Ali, USA TODAY; Associated Press