getaway-man-accused-of-beating,-robbing-and-tying-up-victim-he-fulfilled-on-courting-app

Holiday, Fla. (WFLA) – When Brian satisfied 34-12 months outdated John Crayton on the relationship app “Grindr”, he believed he appeared like a pretty good dude. The two exchanged messages for hrs. Eventually, Brian, who does not want his last title released, invited Crayton in excess of.

Crayton arrived 30 minutes afterwards and the meeting was uneventful at very first.

“We just hung out, chatted a very little little bit, he was on his phone, I was on my cellular phone we had been sort of bored, I’m imagining, possibly he’ll go away shortly. I observed him lean about, and I considered maybe he was obtaining his baggage to go,” mentioned Brian. “Next matter you know. (points hand like gun) go to your area.”

New Port Richey Law enforcement investigators say Crayton was not there for a social gathering, he was there to rob Brian.

Brian states after Crayton ordered him to his room at gunpoint, he tied him to his mattress.

“Regular belt, he tied my ankles, and then he tied it all-around the bedpost so my leg was like up there,” reported Brian, raising his leg in the air. “I couldn’t even move. And then he obtained ties…cloth belts, he tied me up with that. “

Brian states Clayton slammed his head to the ground and demanded his valuables.

“He produced me write down the pin quantities for my debit card, and there’s very little on my credit playing cards, I can present you on the application, I can listen to him rummaging around,” claimed Brian, who then remembers Clayton inquiring him, “You never have a protected? All people has a safe.”

Clayton eventually still left in Brian’s automobile. Immediately after Brian designed confident the coast was distinct, he ran to a neighbor’s house inquiring him to connect with 911. He was bloodied and bruised, but he survived.

Due to the fact the incident, pals Brian hasn’t witnessed or heard from in several years have been coming out of the woodwork, supplying to enable invest in him new bedding, so his bed room would have a diverse experience from the one he was tied up in. His employer permitted him to take a go away of absence right up until he received his affairs in get.

A Tampa Law enforcement Officer spotted Clayton driving Brian’s stolen auto on the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Monday evening and arrested him. The arrest report suggests the officer also located a Walther P22 firearm that was loaded with nine rounds.

Clayton is currently currently being held in the Hillsborough County Jail on a $324,00 bond. He’s also experiencing theft, fake imprisonment, grand theft motor car or truck and fraudulent use of credit history card costs in Pasco County.

Brian determined to share his horrifying story with Eight on Your Facet because he believes this variety of criminal offense could transpire to just about anybody who is a frequent on relationship websites or social media. Whether or not you’re hoping to satisfy a person or provide or purchase an merchandise, you never ever know who’s heading to present up at your front door.

“Anybody. Doesn’t have to just be a gay dude. It could be a teenager, just somebody trying to get a date,” claimed Brian. “When you meet up with another person, you just by no means know.”

